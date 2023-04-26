✕ Close Frank Lampard offers classic response as he hits back at reporter over Chelsea’s season

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Cesar Azpilicueta returned to Chelsea’s line-up for the game against Brentford for his first appearance since being knocked unconscious during the win over Leeds in March.

The captain came in in place of Reece James, who Frank Lampard confirmed on Monday will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The team was otherwise unchanged from the defeat to Real Madrid with N’Golo Kante and Conor Gallagher starting alongside each other in an advanced midfield pair.

For Brentford, Christian Norgaard dropped out after going off injured against Aston Villa and was replaced in midfield by Frank Onyeka.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: