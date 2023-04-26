Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League today.
Cesar Azpilicueta returned to Chelsea’s line-up for the game against Brentford for his first appearance since being knocked unconscious during the win over Leeds in March.
The captain came in in place of Reece James, who Frank Lampard confirmed on Monday will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.
The team was otherwise unchanged from the defeat to Real Madrid with N’Golo Kante and Conor Gallagher starting alongside each other in an advanced midfield pair.
For Brentford, Christian Norgaard dropped out after going off injured against Aston Villa and was replaced in midfield by Frank Onyeka.
Fernandez catches the Brentford defenders sleeping and plays a lofted pass to Sterling, but Raya is quick off his line and collects the ball.
Chelsea beat the Brentford press and sweep through the opposition before Sterling picks the ball up on the right wing. He cuts onto his weaker left foot and shoots, with his effort just missing the target.
Fernandez shoots from a very tight angle for Chelsea, but manages to force a save from Raya and win a corner. Chilwell once again whips the ball in and Mee heads it away.
Onyeka is appealing for a penalty after a challenge from Chalobah, but referee Andy Madley is not interested in the call from the midfielder.
Mee is disappointed in himself as he fails to beat Chalobah in the air from Jensen's corner.
Roerslev is back on his feet after taking the ball to the gut from Chilwell's cross. Chelsea are growing in this game.
