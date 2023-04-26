Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682536924

Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Sports Staff
Wednesday 26 April 2023 20:22
Comments
Frank Lampard offers classic response as he hits back at reporter over Chelsea’s season

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Cesar Azpilicueta returned to Chelsea’s line-up for the game against Brentford for his first appearance since being knocked unconscious during the win over Leeds in March.

The captain came in in place of Reece James, who Frank Lampard confirmed on Monday will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The team was otherwise unchanged from the defeat to Real Madrid with N’Golo Kante and Conor Gallagher starting alongside each other in an advanced midfield pair.

For Brentford, Christian Norgaard dropped out after going off injured against Aston Villa and was replaced in midfield by Frank Onyeka.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682536897

Chelsea vs Brentford

26 April 2023 20:21
1682536877

Chelsea vs Brentford

Fernandez catches the Brentford defenders sleeping and plays a lofted pass to Sterling, but Raya is quick off his line and collects the ball.

26 April 2023 20:21
1682536792

Chelsea vs Brentford

Chelsea beat the Brentford press and sweep through the opposition before Sterling picks the ball up on the right wing. He cuts onto his weaker left foot and shoots, with his effort just missing the target.

26 April 2023 20:19
1682536681

Chelsea vs Brentford

Fernandez shoots from a very tight angle for Chelsea, but manages to force a save from Raya and win a corner. Chilwell once again whips the ball in and Mee heads it away.

26 April 2023 20:18
1682536597

Chelsea vs Brentford

26 April 2023 20:16
1682536561

Chelsea vs Brentford

Onyeka is appealing for a penalty after a challenge from Chalobah, but referee Andy Madley is not interested in the call from the midfielder.

26 April 2023 20:16
1682536505

Chelsea vs Brentford

26 April 2023 20:15
1682536406

Chelsea vs Brentford

26 April 2023 20:13
1682536388

Chelsea vs Brentford

Mee is disappointed in himself as he fails to beat Chalobah in the air from Jensen's corner.

26 April 2023 20:13
1682536289

Chelsea vs Brentford

Roerslev is back on his feet after taking the ball to the gut from Chilwell's cross. Chelsea are growing in this game.

26 April 2023 20:11

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in