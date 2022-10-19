Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea will look to continue their winning run when they host Brentford in the Premier League tonight.

The Blues made it five wins in a row under Graham Potter when they defeated Aston Villa 2-0 on Sunday.

Mason Mount continued his fine form with two goals, while Kepa pulled off a string of important saves to continue his resurgence.

Brentford moved into the top half of the table with a 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday thanks to two goals from Ivan Toney. The Bees shocked Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in their last meeting last season.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

What time is Brentford vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

Like all Premier League games this week, it will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Brentford will be wihout captain Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard and Aaron Hickey but may name the same team that defeated Brighton as they have had two days more than Chelsea to recover.

Thiago Silva may be rested by Chelsea unless a late injury scare during the win over Aston Villa, but Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana are definitely out. Potter experimented with Raheem Sterling at right wing back but the forward should be restored to his usual position, with Cesar Azpilicueta set for a recall. Mason Mount has started every game so far under Potter and that looks set to continue.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Aubameyang, Mount

Odds

Brentford: 19/5

Draw: 3/1

Chelsea: 9/11

Prediction

Brentford 1-2 Chelsea