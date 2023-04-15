Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1681572363

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Sports Staff
Saturday 15 April 2023 16:26
Comments
(PA)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1681572302

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15 April 2023 16:25
1681572231

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kovacic nips in to steal the ball from Caicedo and earn Chelsea a free-kick. They'll be glad to see the end of that spell of Brighton pressure.

15 April 2023 16:23
1681572162

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Enciso drifts inside to free Mitoma down the left. The Japan maestro can't get past Chalobah to trouble Kepa too much with his shot.

15 April 2023 16:22
1681572092

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton might live to regret that missed chance. They've had 20 shots on goal now. They really should be leading at this stage.

15 April 2023 16:21
1681572015

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

What a chance for Brighton to take the lead! Enciso pressures James into a mistake and drives inside from the byline. The Paraguayan hits the near post at close range and Welbeck can't steer the rebound into the empty net!

15 April 2023 16:20
1681571970

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15 April 2023 16:19
1681571909

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Estupinan, who's having a good game, drags a left-footed shot wide of the far post from range.

15 April 2023 16:18
1681571867

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Sterling's the last Chelsea player to go off for now. Felix is his replacement.

15 April 2023 16:17
1681571844

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fofana goes next. James will slot in at right-back for Chelsea.

15 April 2023 16:17
1681571814

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15 April 2023 16:16

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in