Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Kovacic nips in to steal the ball from Caicedo and earn Chelsea a free-kick. They'll be glad to see the end of that spell of Brighton pressure.
Enciso drifts inside to free Mitoma down the left. The Japan maestro can't get past Chalobah to trouble Kepa too much with his shot.
Brighton might live to regret that missed chance. They've had 20 shots on goal now. They really should be leading at this stage.
What a chance for Brighton to take the lead! Enciso pressures James into a mistake and drives inside from the byline. The Paraguayan hits the near post at close range and Welbeck can't steer the rebound into the empty net!
Estupinan, who's having a good game, drags a left-footed shot wide of the far post from range.
Sterling's the last Chelsea player to go off for now. Felix is his replacement.
Fofana goes next. James will slot in at right-back for Chelsea.
