Chelsea host Celtic at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of fixtures in the Women’s Champions League today, with the Blues looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition.

Sonia Bompastor’s side enter the week off the back of a vital 2-0 win over fellow title hopefuls Manchester City, and they have won all of their games domestically and abroad so far this season.

Celtic are the Scottish champions but they’re languishing in fifth in their domestic league at the moment, and they sit bottom of the group after no wins from their opening three games.

The reverse of this fixture was a tighter affair than many expected, with Chelsea scraping through with a 2-1 win, but the Blues will be confident of a straightforward home win this time round.

The match takes place on Wednesday 20 November with kick-off set for 8pm GMT at Stamford Bridge in west London.

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.45pm.

What is the team news?

After the win over City, Sonia Bompastor announced that Kadeisha Buchanan had suffered an ACL injury, so she will be out for a few months after surgery.

Bompastor will know the gap in quality between the two sides, so she could opt to make several changes to the side that beat City 2-0, with any of the settled back three of Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright and Sandy Baltimore potentially getting a rest. Nathalie Björn replaced Buchanan last time out, so she will hoping to keep her place in the back line too.

Up front, Aggie Beever-Jones may replace star striker Mayra Ramirez, while Catarina Macario is another who could start in one of the forward positions. Ashley Lawrence replaced Guro Reiten during the win over City, so she may keep her place if Bompastor chooses to rest players.

In midfield, Erin Cuthbert and Sjoeke Nüsken have performed well together in the defensive positions, though Wieke Kaptein offers another option.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Périsset, Bjorn, Bright Baltimore; Kaptein, Nusken; Kaneryd, Hamano, Lawrence; Beever-Jones.

Celtic XI: Daugherty; Hayes, Clark, Costa; Lawton, Ross, McGregor, Ashworth-Clifford; Gallacher, Agnew; Noonan.

Prediction

Chelsea should be able to continue their winning streak with a fairly straightforward win at home to the Scottish champions. Chelsea 4-0 Celtic.

