Chelsea provide Cesar Azpilicueta update after suffering head injury

Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital after suffering a concussion in Chelsea’s defeat to Southampton.

The Spanish defender took a kick to the head in a challenge with Saints forward Sekou Mara.

The 33-year-old was motionless for several minutes and received oxygen treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off the field while conscious.

And the Blues have confirmed Azpilicueta missed training and is working with the club’s medical department to return to action.

A statement read: “Following a concussion injury sustained during Saturday’s game against Southampton, César Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well at Cobham.

“The club’s medical team are closely monitoring César’s condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety.

“César observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch.”

While Azpilicueta thanked those who took care of him following the collision.

He said: “From the Chelsea FC medical team, to team-mates and opponents, to St Mary’s and Cleveland Hospital and all staff members and doctors: a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart. Now, time to recover and I will see you soon on the pitch!”

“It was a bad moment for us,” Potter said on Saturday. “I think he was unconscious at one point, so it was worrying for everyone. It was accidental but still it was a kick in the face. You can see how bad it was.”