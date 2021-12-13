Chelsea draw Lille in Champions League last-16

Chelsea will face LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16.

The reigning European champions were unseeded in the draw after a chaotic final group stage game against Zenit, with Magomed Ozdoyev scoring a stoppage-time equaliser for the Russian side, allowing Juventus to snatch top spot.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have still benefitted from a somewhat gentler draw, though.

Lille, who broke PSG’s stranglehold on Ligue 1 last season, topped Group G but have struggled to replicate that form in France, where they are languishing in 11th in the table.

The first-leg of the last-16 tie will be played at Stamford Bridge in February, with the return fixture in March.

Draw in full