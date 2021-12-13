Chelsea draw Lille in Champions League last-16
Thomas Tuchel’s side have been drawn against the French champions
Chelsea will face LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16.
The reigning European champions were unseeded in the draw after a chaotic final group stage game against Zenit, with Magomed Ozdoyev scoring a stoppage-time equaliser for the Russian side, allowing Juventus to snatch top spot.
Thomas Tuchel’s side have still benefitted from a somewhat gentler draw, though.
Lille, who broke PSG’s stranglehold on Ligue 1 last season, topped Group G but have struggled to replicate that form in France, where they are languishing in 11th in the table.
The first-leg of the last-16 tie will be played at Stamford Bridge in February, with the return fixture in March.
Draw in full
- Benfica vs Real Madrid
- Villarreal vs Man City
- Atletico vs Bayern Munich
- Salzburg vs Liverpool
- Inter vs Ajax
- Sporting vs Juventus
- Chelsea vs Lille
- PSG vs Man Utd
