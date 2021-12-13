Uefa have confirmed that the draw for the Champions League round of 16 will be redone after a technical error saw Manchester United’s ball left out of the sides eligible to face Atletico Madrid.

United were eventually drawn against Paris-Saint Germain, but several clubs complained to Uefa that the integrity of the draw had been damaged by the mistake.

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the Uefa Champions League Round of 16,” a Uefa statement confirmed.

“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET (2pm GMT).”

United were initially drawn against Villarreal, a tie that could not take place due to both sides advancing from the same group, and Giorgio Marchetti, Uefa’s deputy general secretary, spotted the mistake and ordered the fixture to be redrawn.

However, a technical error then appeared to block United from being eligible to face Atletico, who were the next team to be drawn.

Real Madrid, who received a favourable draw against Benfica, had reportedly called for the draw to only be redone from the time of the mistake, with their tie having already been decided before it was made, but Uefa have now declared the previous draw void in its entirety.