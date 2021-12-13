Manchester United draw Atletico Madrid in Champions League last-16
United will make their first visit to the Wanda Metropolitano as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Madrid before hosting the second leg at Old Trafford
Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 after a second draw was conducted by Uefa.
United had initially been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, setting up a clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but the ceremony had to be repeated following a “technical error” which saw United omitted from the draw to play Atletico.
United are outsiders to lift the trophy but they are yet to lose a game since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick is slowly implementing his philosophy on the team.
The Premier League side finished ahead of Atalanta, Villarreal and Young Boys to qualify as group winners while Spanish champions Atletico were runners-up to Liverpool.
PSG will now face Real Madrid, who were one of the sides to be handed a tougher draw in the repeated ceremony.
United have not face Atletico since meeting them in the Cup Winners Cup in 1991. Diego Simeone’s side are fourth in LaLiga, 13 points behind leaders Real Madrid.
Full Champions League last-16 draw:
FC Salzburg vs Bayern Munich
Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City
Benfica vs Ajax
Chelsea vs Lille
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Villarreal vs Juventus
Inter Milan vs Liverpool
PSG vs Real Madrid
