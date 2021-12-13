Liverpool draw Inter Milan in Champions League last-16

Liverpool will face Inter Milan in the Champions League last-16 after a second draw was conducted by Uefa.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had initially been drawn against FC Salzburg, but several teams complained after there were mistakes were spotted during the original ceremony.

Liverpool won all six of their group games to reach the knockout stages, including two victories over AC Milan, while Italian champions Inter finished runners-up to Real Madrid.

The Reds last faced Inter in the last-16 stage of the 2007-08 campaign, winning 3-0 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals.

The redraw - which was caused by a “technical error” in Uefa’s software - did not go favourably for Liverpool, who were handed a tougher tie against the Serie A leaders.

Salzburg, the first Austrian side to reach the last-16 of the Champions League in 20 years, was considered to be a favourable draw.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid were handed a significantly harder tie as they went from facing Benfica to playing Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain.

Full Champions League last-16 draw:

FC Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs Lille

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

PSG vs Real Madrid