Manchester United draw Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League last-16 as Cristiano Ronaldo faces Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United will face Lionel Messi’s PSG for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals

Lawrence Ostlere
Monday 13 December 2021 11:49
Comments
Manchester Utd to employ new sports psychologist, says Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 knockout stage, setting up a meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

United are outsiders to lift the trophy but they are yet to lose a game since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick is slowly implementing his philosophy on the team.

In a point of further intrigue, United will also face the team coached by Mauricio Pochettino, the manager who has been strongly linked with succeeding Solskjaer as the club’s next permanent manager.

Both Ronaldo and Messi joined new clubs last summer in an attempt to add another Champions League crown to their distinguished careers. Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford after leaving Juventus while Messi departed Barcelona to move to Paris.

Ronaldo and Messi faced off in the group stage of the Champions League last season as Juventus played Barcelona.

Recommended

United, meanwhile, played PSG in the group stages of last season’s competition, winning at the Parc des Princes but losing in the return match at Old Trafford.

The Premier League side knocked PSG out of the Champions League in the 2018-19 season, thanks to Marcus Rashford’s last-minute penalty.

Full draw:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Man City

Atletico vs Bayern

Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter vs Ajax

Sporting vs Juventus

Recommended

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Man Utd

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in