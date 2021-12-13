Manchester United have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 knockout stage, setting up a meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

United are outsiders to lift the trophy but they are yet to lose a game since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick is slowly implementing his philosophy on the team.

In a point of further intrigue, United will also face the team coached by Mauricio Pochettino, the manager who has been strongly linked with succeeding Solskjaer as the club’s next permanent manager.

Both Ronaldo and Messi joined new clubs last summer in an attempt to add another Champions League crown to their distinguished careers. Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford after leaving Juventus while Messi departed Barcelona to move to Paris.

Ronaldo and Messi faced off in the group stage of the Champions League last season as Juventus played Barcelona.

United, meanwhile, played PSG in the group stages of last season’s competition, winning at the Parc des Princes but losing in the return match at Old Trafford.

The Premier League side knocked PSG out of the Champions League in the 2018-19 season, thanks to Marcus Rashford’s last-minute penalty.

Full draw:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Man City

Atletico vs Bayern

Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter vs Ajax

Sporting vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Man Utd