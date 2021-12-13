Chelsea draw Lille in Champions League last-16

Chelsea will face Lille in the Champions League last-16 after a second draw was held by Uefa.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had initially been drawn against the French champions, however, a technical error in the original draw forced Uefa to declare it null and void.

Chelsea will have been bitterly disappointed by that outcome, with Lille considered one of the weakest seeded teams in the draw, and so the Blues will have breathed a sigh of relief after the French side who were once picked from the pot.

Although Lille did secure top spot in their group, ahead of RB Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg, they have struggled domestically this season and are languishing in 11th in Ligue 1.

The first-leg of the last-16 tie will be played at Stamford Bridge in February, with the return fixture at the Stade Pierre Mauroy to take place in March.

New draw in full