Chelsea draw Lille in Champions League last-16
Thomas Tuchel’s side have been drawn against the French champions again
Chelsea will face Lille in the Champions League last-16 after a second draw was held by Uefa.
Thomas Tuchel’s side had initially been drawn against the French champions, however, a technical error in the original draw forced Uefa to declare it null and void.
Chelsea will have been bitterly disappointed by that outcome, with Lille considered one of the weakest seeded teams in the draw, and so the Blues will have breathed a sigh of relief after the French side who were once picked from the pot.
Although Lille did secure top spot in their group, ahead of RB Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg, they have struggled domestically this season and are languishing in 11th in Ligue 1.
The first-leg of the last-16 tie will be played at Stamford Bridge in February, with the return fixture at the Stade Pierre Mauroy to take place in March.
New draw in full
- Salzburg v Bayern
- Sporting v Manchester City
- Benfica v Ajax
- Chelsea v Lille
- Atletico Madrid v Manchester United
- Villarreal v Juventus
- Inter Milan v Liverpool
- PSG v Real Madrid
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies