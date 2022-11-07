Chelsea draw Borussia Dortmund in Champions League last 16
The Blues were bottom of their group after two matches but finished top following wins over AC Milan
Chelsea will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16.
Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.
The two-time European champions were knocked out at the last 16 stage by Real Madrid last season, who went on to win the Champions League for the 14th time.
The last-16 first legs will take place across 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs set to be played over 7-8 and 14-15 March.
Chelsea will travel to Dortmund for the first leg before returning to Stamford Bridge for the return fixture.
Champions League last 16 draw
- RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
- Club Brugge vs Benfica
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid
- AC Milan vs Tottenham
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
- Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
- Inter Milan vs Porto
- PSG vs Bayern Munich
