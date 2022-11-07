Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City learn last-16 fate
The Premier League teams find out which opponents they’ll face in the first knockout round of the competition
The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place today as Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City all find out their opponents for the first round of the knockout stages. Out of the Premier League teams only Liverpool failed to win their group as they finished runners-up to Napoli in Group A.
There won’t be any all-English ties just yet, given the restrictions on facing a side from the same country until teams reach the quarter-final stage, but there promises to be plenty of mouth-watering ties lined up for when the Champions League returns in February.
European heavyweights such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid potentially await for Liverpool whilst Benfica’s shock win in Group H means Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City may face the prospect of facing Paris Saint-Germain. The daw takes place at 11am GMT at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland with the last-16 first legs scheduled for 14th-15th and 21st-22nd February and the second legs on 7th-8th and 14th-15th March following the World Cup.
Follow live updates from the Champions League draw:
Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?
Chelsea overcame a slow start to their Champions League campaign to reach the last 16 and now they will find out their opponents for the first knockout round in today’s draw.
A dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on the opening matchday gave Chelsea the worst possible start on Group E, as well as helping spell the end of Thomas Tuchel, and a 1-1 home draw with Red Bull Salzburg put them further behind the 8-ball.
But with Graham Potter in charge, they were perfect after that as they beat AC Milan home and away before exacting revenge on Salzburg and Zagreb thanks to 2-1 victories - enabling them to top the group and earn a place in the seeded pot for Monday’s draw.
Restrictions on playing teams who were in your group or are from the same country, mean there are only six possible opponents in the round of 16. The Blues will face either Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, PSG or RB Leipzig - all of whom finished as runners-up in their respective groups.
Who can Chelsea get in the Champions League draw?
Chelsea will find out their last-16 fate today after winning Group E
Who is in the draw?
The eight group winners and eight runners-up from the group stage comprise the teams in the last 16. The group winners are in the seeded pot, with the runners-up in the unseeded pot. Teams cannot be drawn against a side from their own country or from their group.
Group winners (seeded)
- Bayern Munich (GER, Group C)
- Benfica (POR, Group H)
- Chelsea (ENG, Group E)
- Manchester City (ENG, Group G)
- Napoli (ITA, Group A)
- Porto (POR, Group B)
- Real Madrid (ESP, Group F)
- Tottenham (ENG, Group D)
Group runners-up (unseeded)
- AC Milan (ITA, Group E)
- Borussia Dortmund (GER, Group G)
- Club Brugge (BEL, Group B)
- Eintracht Frankfurt (GER, Group D)
- Inter Milan (ITA, Group C)
- Liverpool (ENG, Group A)
- Paris Saint-Germain (FRA, Group H)
- RB Leipzig (GER, Group F)
When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?
The draw will take place at 11am GMT on Monday 7 November at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will be followed by the Europa League and Europa Conference League draws.
Champions League draw
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Champions League draw. All four Premier League sides qualified out of the group stages - though it was a nervous finish for Tottenham - and will find out who their round of 16 opponents will be this morning.
Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester City all finished top of their respective groups so go in the seeded pot which, in theory, should leave them with an easier opponent to face in the first round of the knockout stages. Liverpool finished second in Group A behind Napoli so are unseeded and potentially at risk of drawing a European heavyweight like Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.
Their are still restrictions in place on which teams can be drawn out to face one another. Teams cannot play a side they faced in the group stages and they will not play another team from their home country until at least the quarter-final stage so their will be no all English ties drawn today.
Follow along for all the live updates from the Champions League draw.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies