The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place today as Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City all find out their opponents for the first round of the knockout stages. Out of the Premier League teams only Liverpool failed to win their group as they finished runners-up to Napoli in Group A.

There won’t be any all-English ties just yet, given the restrictions on facing a side from the same country until teams reach the quarter-final stage, but there promises to be plenty of mouth-watering ties lined up for when the Champions League returns in February.

European heavyweights such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid potentially await for Liverpool whilst Benfica’s shock win in Group H means Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City may face the prospect of facing Paris Saint-Germain. The daw takes place at 11am GMT at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland with the last-16 first legs scheduled for 14th-15th and 21st-22nd February and the second legs on 7th-8th and 14th-15th March following the World Cup.

Follow live updates from the Champions League draw: