Europa League draw LIVE: Manchester United find out knockout round play-off opponents
Barcelona and Juventus also in draw having failed to make it out of the Champions League groups
The draw for the next stage of the Europa League takes place today as the eight group runners-up find out which of the third-placed Champions League teams they will face in a two-legged play-off when the competition returns next year. The knockout round play-offs were introduced for the first time last season and the winners of the eight play-off ties advance to the Europa League round of 16 proper where they join the eight group winners.
Arsenal won Group A so they skip this stage but Manchester United failed to beat Real Sociedad by two goals or more in the final gameweek of the group stages and couldn’t overcome the Spanish side’s head-to-head results meaning they finished as the runners-up in Group E.
This is a potentially tricky stage for United as the Europa League runners-up all face a team dropping out of the Champions League and this year there are a few heavyweight sides. Barcelona, Ajax,Juventus and Europa League specialists Sevilla all failed to qualify for the knockout rounds of Europe’s top competition and are all viable opponents for Erik ten Hag’s side.
Follow all the updates from the Europa League play-off draw following the conclusion of the Champions League draw:
Champions League last 16 draw in full
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Club Brugge vs Benfica
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
AC Milan vs Tottenham
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
Inter Milan vs Porto
PSG vs Bayern Munich
Champions League draw
Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern Munich!
Champions League draw
Inter Milan have to face Porto in the second to last fixture which leaves a blockbuster final clash...
Champions League draw
Borussia Dortmund will face Chelsea!
The German club faced Manchester City in the group stages and are heading to London this time.
Champions League draw
The current Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt will face Napoli!
That will be an interesting contest and Napoli will be the favourites to progress.
Champions League draw
Serie A side AC Milan are drawn against Tottenham Hotspur!
Not the easiest draw for Antonio Conte’s men but also not the worst.
Champions League draw
Liverpool come out with three possible opponents Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Porto.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are drawn against... Real Madrid!
That’s a tough tie.
Champions League draw
Club Brugge are the next runners-up team to be drawn. Porto are ineligible to play them.
Who will get the Belgian team?
It’s Benfica!
Club Brugge vs Benfica is the second tie.
Champions League draw
RB Leipzig are the first team out of the pot. Only Bayern Munich and Real Madrid cannot be drawn against them.
Leipzig will play... Manchester City!
Champions League draw
The group runners-up will play the first legs of the round of 16 at home so they’ll be drawn out first followed by the eligible group winners.
