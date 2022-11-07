Jump to content

Liveupdated1667820017

Europa League draw LIVE: Manchester United find out knockout round play-off opponents

Barcelona and Juventus also in draw having failed to make it out of the Champions League groups

Michael Jones
Monday 07 November 2022 11:20
Comments
Reaction from Erik ten Hag after Man United beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa in EPL

The draw for the next stage of the Europa League takes place today as the eight group runners-up find out which of the third-placed Champions League teams they will face in a two-legged play-off when the competition returns next year. The knockout round play-offs were introduced for the first time last season and the winners of the eight play-off ties advance to the Europa League round of 16 proper where they join the eight group winners.

Arsenal won Group A so they skip this stage but Manchester United failed to beat Real Sociedad by two goals or more in the final gameweek of the group stages and couldn’t overcome the Spanish side’s head-to-head results meaning they finished as the runners-up in Group E.

This is a potentially tricky stage for United as the Europa League runners-up all face a team dropping out of the Champions League and this year there are a few heavyweight sides. Barcelona, Ajax,Juventus and Europa League specialists Sevilla all failed to qualify for the knockout rounds of Europe’s top competition and are all viable opponents for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Follow all the updates from the Europa League play-off draw following the conclusion of the Champions League draw:

1667820017

Champions League last 16 draw in full

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

PSG vs Bayern Munich

Michael Jones7 November 2022 11:20
1667819991

Champions League draw

Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern Munich!

Michael Jones7 November 2022 11:19
1667819972

Champions League draw

Inter Milan have to face Porto in the second to last fixture which leaves a blockbuster final clash...

Michael Jones7 November 2022 11:19
1667819926

Champions League draw

Borussia Dortmund will face Chelsea!

The German club faced Manchester City in the group stages and are heading to London this time.

Michael Jones7 November 2022 11:18
1667819863

Champions League draw

The current Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt will face Napoli!

That will be an interesting contest and Napoli will be the favourites to progress.

Michael Jones7 November 2022 11:17
1667819804

Champions League draw

Serie A side AC Milan are drawn against Tottenham Hotspur!

Not the easiest draw for Antonio Conte’s men but also not the worst.

Michael Jones7 November 2022 11:16
1667819747

Champions League draw

Liverpool come out with three possible opponents Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Porto.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are drawn against... Real Madrid!

That’s a tough tie.

Michael Jones7 November 2022 11:15
1667819683

Champions League draw

Club Brugge are the next runners-up team to be drawn. Porto are ineligible to play them.

Who will get the Belgian team?

It’s Benfica!

Club Brugge vs Benfica is the second tie.

Michael Jones7 November 2022 11:14
1667819600

Champions League draw

RB Leipzig are the first team out of the pot. Only Bayern Munich and Real Madrid cannot be drawn against them.

Leipzig will play... Manchester City!

Michael Jones7 November 2022 11:13
1667819482

Champions League draw

The group runners-up will play the first legs of the round of 16 at home so they’ll be drawn out first followed by the eligible group winners.

Michael Jones7 November 2022 11:11

