The draw for the next stage of the Europa League takes place today as the eight group runners-up find out which of the third-placed Champions League teams they will face in a two-legged play-off when the competition returns next year. The knockout round play-offs were introduced for the first time last season and the winners of the eight play-off ties advance to the Europa League round of 16 proper where they join the eight group winners.

Arsenal won Group A so they skip this stage but Manchester United failed to beat Real Sociedad by two goals or more in the final gameweek of the group stages and couldn’t overcome the Spanish side’s head-to-head results meaning they finished as the runners-up in Group E.

This is a potentially tricky stage for United as the Europa League runners-up all face a team dropping out of the Champions League and this year there are a few heavyweight sides. Barcelona, Ajax,Juventus and Europa League specialists Sevilla all failed to qualify for the knockout rounds of Europe’s top competition and are all viable opponents for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Follow all the updates from the Europa League play-off draw following the conclusion of the Champions League draw: