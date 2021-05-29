Chelsea’s record-signing Kai Havertz said he didn’t “give a f***” about his price tag after scoring the winning goal in his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The German arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer for an initial fee of £70 million but at times had struggled to live up to that valuation at times in his first season in England.

But the 21-year-old’s performances have improved since the appointment of coach Thomas Tuchel in January, and on Saturday he scored the biggest goal of his career as Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time in their history.

Speaking after the match, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said of the forward: “He deserved that, [he had] a tough season. He’s going to be a superstar, he’s already a superstar. He ran like crazy.”

That led BT Sport’s Des Kelly to ask Havertz whether he had repaid the sum Chelsea had paid Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

“To be honest right now I don’t give a f*** on that, I’ve just won the f***ing Champions League,” Havertz replied.

The German added: “I don’t know what to say, it’s an incredible feeling. We deserved it.

“I waited a long time. I just want to thank my family, my parents, my grandmother and my girlfriend. I don't know what to say. I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here.”