Mason Mount proclaimed Chelsea as the “best team in the world” after his side beat Manchester City to win the Champions League.

The midfielder supplied the crucial pass to match-winner Kai Havertz as Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory to lift the tournament for the second time

The 22-year-old, who came through Chelsea’s academy system, was emotional after the game after winning his first honour with his boyhood club, following back-to-back FA Cup final defeats over the past two seasons.

“I can't put it into words. It's impossible,” Mount told BT Sport. “I just mentioned then that I've played in two finals for Chelsea and we lost them both. The way that hurt, it's all I've dreamt winning a trophy with Chelsea.

“To go all the way in the Champions League, we played some tough teams. We are in a final and we won it. It's such a special occasion.

“At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us.”

Mount will also be playing a key role for England when they play their opening match of the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament in two weeks’ time and said he had sympathy for his national team-mates who were on the losing side in Porto.

"To be at this moment now going into the Euros. I know some of the boys from City will be meeting up with us and they gave it everything, just like us,” he said.

“I cut my celebrations short because I went over to them, because I know what they’ve given. I spoke to them and said they deserved to be here because of what they’ve done this season.

“They’ve been one of, if not the best team in the world, definitely in the Premier League. It's tough for them but hopefully next season we'll be pushing for the Premier League as well."