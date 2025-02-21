Chelsea’s route to Conference League final revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea now know their potential route to the Conference League final after the draw for the next rounds of the competition took place in Switzerland.

What started off as a brilliant campaign for the Blues has quickly tailed off into a mixed run of form that has seen them drop out of both domestic cup competitions as well as the Premier League top four.

Nevertheless, their form in Europe has been imperious, with Enzo Maresca’s side winning all six of their league phase games and scoring 26 goals in the process.

They are overwhelming favourites to win the third-tier tournament and would become the first side to triumph in all three of Uefa’s main competitions should they do so. A place in next season’s Europa League is also up for grabs as added incentive.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chelsea’s potential route to the final:

Who will Chelsea face in the last 16?

After finishing as the top seed in the league phase, Chelsea went straight through to the last 16 and will face FC Copenhagen

The Danish capital outfit came from behind to beat FC Heidenheim in the play-off round to reach this stage.

What is Chelsea’s route to the final?

The draw also confirmed the entirety of the Conference League knockout bracket.

Chelsea now know that if they beat Real Sociedad in the last 16, they will face either Norwegian side Molde or Poland’s Legia Warsaw in the quarter-finals.

A semi-final would then be against Pafos, Djurgardens. Borac Banja Luka or Rapid Wien. If they were to reach the final, then the likes of Real Betis, Fiorentina or Panathinaikos may well be the opponents to emerge from the other half of the draw.

When will Chelsea play their last-16 tie?

The Europa League last 16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Chelsea will be at home in the second leg, with the first leg taking place in Copenhagen.

Conference League last 16 draw in full

Real Betis vs Vitoria SC

Jagellonia vs Cercle Brugge

Celje vs Lugano

Panathinaikos vs Fiorentina

Borac vs Rapid Wien

Pafos vs Djurgardens

Molde vs Legia Warsaw

FC Copenhagen vs Chelsea

What are the Conference League knockout matchdays?

Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025

Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May 2025

Final: 28 May 2025 (Stadion Wroclaw, Wroclaw, Poland)