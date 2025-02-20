Who Chelsea could face in Conference League last-16

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea are waiting to learn their potential route to the Europa Conference League final at the end of the season, with the draw for the next rounds of the competition taking place on 21 February.

What started off as a brilliant campaign for the Blues has quickly tailed off into a mixed run of form that has seen them drop out of both domestic cup competitions as well as the Premier League top four.

Nevertheless, their form in Europe has been imperious, with Enzo Maresca’s side winning all six of their league phase games and scoring 26 goals in the process.

Victory in this competition is now Chelsea’s last chance at a trophy this season, and it is one that they will certainly try to take advantage of, with a place in next season’s Europa League up for grabs alongside the chance to be the first side to win all three of Uefa’s main competitions.

Who Chelsea could face in Europa Conference League last 16

Chelsea finished first in the league phase and will play either Real Betis or FC Copenhagen in the last-16.

Real Betis, who now have Manchester United forward Antony in their ranks, defeated Gent while FC Copenhagen came from behind to FC Heidenheim.

When will Chelsea learn their last-16 opponents?

The second legs of the Conference League play-off ties takes place on Thursday, 20 February.

The draw for the round of 16 then takes place on February 21 at 1pm GMT.

When will Chelsea play their last-16 Europa League tie?

The Conference League round of 16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Chelsea will be at home in the second leg in principle.

Conference League draw in full

Real Betis - to play Chelsea or Vitoria SC in last 16

Jagellonia - to play Legia Warsaw or Cercle Brugge in last 16

Celje - to play Djurgardens or Lugano in last 16

Panathinaikos - to play Fiorentina or Rapid Wien in last 16

Borac - to play Fiorentina or Rapid Wien in last 16

Pafos - to play Djurgardens or Lugano in last 16

Molde - to play Legia Warsaw or Cercle Brugge in last 16

FC Copenhagen - to play Chelsea or Vitoria SC in last 16