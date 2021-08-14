Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today
Follow all the fallout from Stamford Bridge
The Champions League trophy and the Super Cup were on display at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea’s stroll to victory over Crystal Palace. The silverware glittered in the sun. Thomas Tuchel’s team shone, too. The European champions dispatched Patrick Vieira’s side with the minimum of fuss.
Two first-half goals from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic meant Chelsea never really had to build up a sweat. Trevoh Chalobah, the academy graduate making his Premier League debut, added a third after the break. It was all too easy.
A long winter lies ahead but the promise of more glory hung in the warm west London air. With Romelu Lukakuwaiting in the wings and options galore in the squad, Tuchel cannot fail to be optimistic. Chelsea were bright, their passing and movement were sharp and they allowed Palace little room to gain a foothold in the game.
Vieira, by contrast, must have felt a shiver. The Frenchman said before the game that his team will need time to adjust. With their 4-4-2 setup and lack of ambition it looked like Roy Hodgson had picked the side. Their lack of ambition and general aimlessness bodes badly for the season. Relive all the action below:
Full time: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports:
“We had to find our way in the game and scored three really nice goals because we forced them. It’s a good start. The boys are fit but you have to get used to the feeling again, that it’s really exhausting. You have to get over that point in the game, and we did, and hopefully next week we’ll be fresher for longer.
“It’s great to see the fans back and I hope that Norwich celebrated as well because they had an exceptional season. Their pre-season has not been easy and facing us is not too easy, but we were really professional.
“We were not here to show the most exciting football, just to get the basis for the new season, and we did. Football is back.”
Norwich manager Daniel Farke, speaking to Sky Sports:
“In general I have many compliments for our lads. The odds were against us. We had to train with 11 key players and had to cancel two friendlies. We had to train for two weeks with 10 first team players. The energy was there and for 65 mins we were competitive. In the end it was a deserved win for Liverpool.
“I am more confident after this game than before [about Norwich’s survival chances]. We had attacking threat and good movement in the final third. It was difficult in the moments we conceded. We can take many positives from parts of the performance.”
Virgil van Dijk, speaking to Sky Sports: “It’s amazing if I’m honest [to be back playing in the Premier League]. It was a tough game for many reasons. Winning it 3-0 sounds comfortable but for the last bit we made things very difficult for ourselves. We were a little bit under pressure. Maybe that’s fatigue, maybe it’s something where we have to do better and look at it but we can’t be negative about tonight.
“We won 3-0, I’m certainly happy that I’m back out there again with the boys, helping the team. I hope that continues and we’ll see what it brings. I need games but the manager knows it, I know it and it was a good start today. Now it’s time to focus on recovery and try to be ready for next week.”
Norwich defender Ben Gibson after his side were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool, speaking to Sky Sports:
“It is fine margins. We have our principles and were brave to play around the press. But we got punished. But we are playing some of the best players in the world. We will look to do them better.
“It is a new season and new team. It is always going to be tough for a Norwich against Liverpool. There is stuff to improve on. We have to do things better.”
90 minutes for Virgil van Dijk and a commanding performance from the defender on his return to Premier League action after 10 months out with a serious knee injury.
How big will his return be for Liverpool’s season?
Liverpool beat Norwich as focus returns to Reds’ attack after year of defensive worries
Liverpool’s attack sparkled into life on a day which saw Virgil van Dijk return to ease their defensive concerns.
Carrow Road was bouncing before kick off but after a bright start Norwich faded and were given a lesson in attacking quality from Jurgen Klopp’s men.
Karl Matchett reports as Liverpool got off to a winning start in the Premier League.
Liverpool beat Norwich as focus finally returns to Reds’ attack
Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Jota, Firmino and Salah set the Reds off to a winning start
Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
It’s just the second away win so far of the opening weekend of the season, with Brighton’s victory at Burnley the other of the day.
Liverpool welcome Burnley in their home opener next Saturday while Norwich face the unenviable task of travelling to champions Manchester City. It’s a tough start for them.
FULL TIME: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
It’s a perfect start from Liverpool who match Chelsea’s result from earlier in the day and defeat Norwich on their return to the Premier League.
Goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, who also had two assists, won the match for the Reds, who improved after the break to take all three points with relative ease.
Norwich were bright in spells but it’s a reminder of the task that awaits them in their battle to remain in the top flight.
Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
90+1 mins: Chance! Salah is played through on goal by Firmino but he looks for Mane rather than going for goal and it’s cleared.
Very unselfish from Salah.
Norwich 0-3 Liverpool
Two minutes added on.
