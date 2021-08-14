(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The Champions League trophy and the Super Cup were on display at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea’s stroll to victory over Crystal Palace. The silverware glittered in the sun. Thomas Tuchel’s team shone, too. The European champions dispatched Patrick Vieira’s side with the minimum of fuss.

Two first-half goals from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic meant Chelsea never really had to build up a sweat. Trevoh Chalobah, the academy graduate making his Premier League debut, added a third after the break. It was all too easy.

A long winter lies ahead but the promise of more glory hung in the warm west London air. With Romelu Lukakuwaiting in the wings and options galore in the squad, Tuchel cannot fail to be optimistic. Chelsea were bright, their passing and movement were sharp and they allowed Palace little room to gain a foothold in the game.

Vieira, by contrast, must have felt a shiver. The Frenchman said before the game that his team will need time to adjust. With their 4-4-2 setup and lack of ambition it looked like Roy Hodgson had picked the side. Their lack of ambition and general aimlessness bodes badly for the season.