Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.
Graham Potter handed a Chelsea debut to Benoit Badiashile against Crystal Palace as the manager switched to a back four following the defeat to Fulham. The 21-year-old signing from Monaco started in central defence alongside Thiago Silva, with Lewis Hall moving from wing-back to left-back.
Carney Chukwuemeka starts on the left of a midfield three with Conor Gallagher and Jorginho also returning to the side, whilst Hakim Ziyech also comes in alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in attack.
For Crystal Palace, Tyrick Mitchell returns after serving a three-match ban for his red card against Fulham on Boxing Day. Jordan Ayew plays as a lone striker with support from Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
GOOD SAVE! Ziyech curls the corner in and Silva sees two headers blocked before it falls to him a third time on the edge of the box. He takes this one on the half-volley, fizzing it towards goal and Guaita gets down to deny him.
Chelsea are enjoying a good spell of possession now, but it's all deep in their own half. They're patiently trying to draw Palace out so they can get upfield.
At the other end, there's a chance for Chelsea as it's played over the top by Jorginho to Havertz. He holds off Guehi long enough to chip an effort towards goal from outside the box. It lands on the roof of the net as the flag goes up.
KEPA SAVES! It's a lovely dink from Doucoure over Chelsea's midfield to pick out Olise in space just outside the box. He brings it down with a good first touch before hitting the volley, and Kepa stretches to tip it wide.
GOOD SAVE! Palace come again, and Olise clips a great cross in which causes all sorts of problems. Kepa misses the punch and Zaha helps it on. Ayew's attempt is blocked but it bounces to Mitchell at the far post who goes for the volley and Kepa smothers it.
