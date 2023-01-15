Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, left, duels for the ball with Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah (AP)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.

Graham Potter handed a Chelsea debut to Benoit Badiashile against Crystal Palace as the manager switched to a back four following the defeat to Fulham. The 21-year-old signing from Monaco started in central defence alongside Thiago Silva, with Lewis Hall moving from wing-back to left-back.

Carney Chukwuemeka starts on the left of a midfield three with Conor Gallagher and Jorginho also returning to the side, whilst Hakim Ziyech also comes in alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in attack.

For Crystal Palace, Tyrick Mitchell returns after serving a three-match ban for his red card against Fulham on Boxing Day. Jordan Ayew plays as a lone striker with support from Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: