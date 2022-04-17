(The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea and Crystal Palace meet in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon, with both teams knowing that Liverpool lie in wait in the final itself. The Reds overcame Manchester City 3-2 on Saturday to reach a first final in a decade in this competition - and now their opponents for 14 May will be decided as the two London clubs clash.

The Blues saw off Chesterfield, Plymouth, Luton and Middlesbrough to reach the last four, making this the first time they have faced top-flight opposition during the campaign in the FA Cup. For the Eagles it’s the second time: they beat Millwall, Hartlepool and Stoke in the earlier rounds, before seeing off Everton in the quarters last month.

Back on the opening day of the season, the two clubs met in what was Patrick Vieira’s first game in charge of Palace; Chelsea won that day with ease but the return fixture in February was a much closer affair, Hakim Ziyech scoring a last-minute winner - the only defeat in 11 for the Eagles up until last weekend’s loss at Leicester. Follow the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace below, following the conclusion of the early Premier League matches: