Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: FA Cup semi-final team news, line-ups and more today
Follow the team news and latest updates from the second semi-final at Wembley
Chelsea and Crystal Palace meet in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon, with both teams knowing that Liverpool lie in wait in the final itself. The Reds overcame Manchester City 3-2 on Saturday to reach a first final in a decade in this competition - and now their opponents for 14 May will be decided as the two London clubs clash.
The Blues saw off Chesterfield, Plymouth, Luton and Middlesbrough to reach the last four, making this the first time they have faced top-flight opposition during the campaign in the FA Cup. For the Eagles it’s the second time: they beat Millwall, Hartlepool and Stoke in the earlier rounds, before seeing off Everton in the quarters last month.
Back on the opening day of the season, the two clubs met in what was Patrick Vieira’s first game in charge of Palace; Chelsea won that day with ease but the return fixture in February was a much closer affair, Hakim Ziyech scoring a last-minute winner - the only defeat in 11 for the Eagles up until last weekend’s loss at Leicester. Follow the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace below, following the conclusion of the early Premier League matches:
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
45+5 mins: Burnley with a chance to put the ball in the box from a free-kick after Dawson climbs all over Rodriguez when trying to head the ball clear.
It’s whipped in and reaches Weghorst at the back post but he can’t dig it out and West Ham get it away.
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
45+3 mins: Michail Antonio is now down with an injury. It looks like he will continue, though.
What a let off that was for West Ham. Corner with a penalty from hell.
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
45+2 mins: A golden chance goes begging for Burnley.
There will be nine minutes of stoppage time at the end of the half for that injury to Ashley Westwood.
MISSED PENALTY! West Ham 0-1 Burnley
OH WHAT A NIGHTMARE!
Maxwell Cornet stutters, sends Fabianski the wrong way but then drags his penalty wide of the goal!
Incredible. An absolute shocker.
PENALTY! West Ham 0-1 Burnley
45 mins: Suddenly Burnley break from a corner and Cornet is through one-on-one with Fabianski! He takes the ball around the West Ham keeper and is brought down.
Stonewall spot kick. Fabianski also goes in the book.
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
45 mins: Bowen nicks the ball away from Taylor and finds Antonio inside the penalty area but his turn and shot ends up in Row G off a Burnley leg.
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
43 mins: Burnley just assume control of the ball for a few minutes here as they look to see out the first half.
West Ham win it back though and the London Stadium crowd rouse them as they look for a strong end to the first period.
Vlasic finds Johnson at the back post but his effort zips a good 10 yards wide of the right-hand post.
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
40 mins: McNeil finds Cornet at the back post and he forces a corner off of Johnson.
Its swung into the back post but headed clear by Cresswell.
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
38 mins: West Ham look a little stunned after that goal. There was only one team in it before Weghorst struck.
The Hammers have the ball back and seem to be in control once more. Remember, there will be a huge amount of stoppage time at the end of the first half.
West Ham 0-1 Burnley
36 mins: Burnley are now just one point behind Everton in their battle to avoid the drop. As it stands at least.
West Ham dominated the game before that serious injury to Westwood, but now they find themselves behind.
