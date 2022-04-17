Liveupdated1650204360

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: FA Cup semi-final team news, line-ups and more today

Follow the team news and latest updates from the second semi-final at Wembley

Dylan Terry
Sunday 17 April 2022 15:06
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea and Crystal Palace meet in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon, with both teams knowing that Liverpool lie in wait in the final itself. The Reds overcame Manchester City 3-2 on Saturday to reach a first final in a decade in this competition - and now their opponents for 14 May will be decided as the two London clubs clash.

The Blues saw off Chesterfield, Plymouth, Luton and Middlesbrough to reach the last four, making this the first time they have faced top-flight opposition during the campaign in the FA Cup. For the Eagles it’s the second time: they beat Millwall, Hartlepool and Stoke in the earlier rounds, before seeing off Everton in the quarters last month.

Back on the opening day of the season, the two clubs met in what was Patrick Vieira’s first game in charge of Palace; Chelsea won that day with ease but the return fixture in February was a much closer affair, Hakim Ziyech scoring a last-minute winner - the only defeat in 11 for the Eagles up until last weekend’s loss at Leicester. Follow the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace below, following the conclusion of the early Premier League matches:

1650204360

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

45+5 mins: Burnley with a chance to put the ball in the box from a free-kick after Dawson climbs all over Rodriguez when trying to head the ball clear.

It’s whipped in and reaches Weghorst at the back post but he can’t dig it out and West Ham get it away.

Dylan Terry17 April 2022 15:06
1650204288

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

45+3 mins: Michail Antonio is now down with an injury. It looks like he will continue, though.

What a let off that was for West Ham. Corner with a penalty from hell.

Dylan Terry17 April 2022 15:04
1650204230

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

45+2 mins: A golden chance goes begging for Burnley.

There will be nine minutes of stoppage time at the end of the half for that injury to Ashley Westwood.

Dylan Terry17 April 2022 15:03
1650204194

MISSED PENALTY! West Ham 0-1 Burnley

OH WHAT A NIGHTMARE!

Maxwell Cornet stutters, sends Fabianski the wrong way but then drags his penalty wide of the goal!

Incredible. An absolute shocker.

Dylan Terry17 April 2022 15:03
1650204108

PENALTY! West Ham 0-1 Burnley

45 mins: Suddenly Burnley break from a corner and Cornet is through one-on-one with Fabianski! He takes the ball around the West Ham keeper and is brought down.

Stonewall spot kick. Fabianski also goes in the book.

Dylan Terry17 April 2022 15:01
1650204069

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

45 mins: Bowen nicks the ball away from Taylor and finds Antonio inside the penalty area but his turn and shot ends up in Row G off a Burnley leg.

Dylan Terry17 April 2022 15:01
1650203987

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

43 mins: Burnley just assume control of the ball for a few minutes here as they look to see out the first half.

West Ham win it back though and the London Stadium crowd rouse them as they look for a strong end to the first period.

Vlasic finds Johnson at the back post but his effort zips a good 10 yards wide of the right-hand post.

Dylan Terry17 April 2022 14:59
1650203799

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

40 mins: McNeil finds Cornet at the back post and he forces a corner off of Johnson.

Its swung into the back post but headed clear by Cresswell.

Dylan Terry17 April 2022 14:56
1650203700

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

38 mins: West Ham look a little stunned after that goal. There was only one team in it before Weghorst struck.

The Hammers have the ball back and seem to be in control once more. Remember, there will be a huge amount of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Dylan Terry17 April 2022 14:55
1650203624

West Ham 0-1 Burnley

36 mins: Burnley are now just one point behind Everton in their battle to avoid the drop. As it stands at least.

West Ham dominated the game before that serious injury to Westwood, but now they find themselves behind.

Dylan Terry17 April 2022 14:53

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in