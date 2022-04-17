Chelsea suffered a heartbreaking Champions League exit earlier this week after a sensational win at the Bernabeu still did not prove enough as they were eliminated by Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have endured an up and down fortnight, with defeats to Brentford and Madrid then being followed up by a 6-0 victory over Southampton.

But the European disappointment means the FA Cup is now their only focus for the rest of the campaign.

Standing in their way is an impressive Crystal Palace side who, despite losing to Leicester last weekend, will be eyeing up a major scalp here.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 17 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on ITV1 from 3.45pm and is also available online via the ITV Hub.

Team news

Ben Chilwell is still sidelined after his long-term ACL injury. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku are also doubts after missing the Real Madrid clash through injury. Ross Barkley is hoping to have recovered from illness.

Crystal Palace are waiting to see if Tyrick Mitchell will be fit after he went off injured in the first half last weekend. There are not thought to be any fresh injury concerns for Patrick Vieira.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Odds

Chelsea: 8/13

Draw: 16/5

Crystal Palace: 11/2

Prediction

Chelsea will be hoping they can end the season strongly after missing out in the Champions League. Crystal Palace have shown they can mix it with the top sides, but they may have caught Chelsea at the wrong time. 2-1 Chelsea.