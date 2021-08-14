European champions Chelsea begin their Premier League season by hosting Crystal Palace.

Thomas Tuchel will aim to transfer his success in the Champions League in his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

There is confidence from the midweek victory over Villarreal to claim the Uefa Super Cup after a penalty shoot-out.

While the Eagles have transformed themselves this summer with Patrick Vieira replacing Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park, while adding former Chelsea starlet Marc Guehi, who is in line to make his debut.

Romelu Lukaku has also rejoined for a club-record £97.5m from Inter Milan, to further boost Chelsea’s title hopes. After completing his move, the Belgian said: “I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club. It’s been a long journey for me. I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

“The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling. The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together.”

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm BST on Saturday 14 August at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match is not on TV in the UK.

What is the team news?

Hakim Ziyech is definitely out for the Blues after picking up a shoulder injury in the Uefa Super Cup against Villarreal after scoring the opener.

N’Golo Kante is a doubt after picking up a knock midweek and Thomas Tuchel may be cautious given the Frenchman’s importance to the side.

Tuchel brought Jorginho, Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta off the bench, with the quartet adjusting to pre-season after a late return from Euro 2020.

That might mean Marcos Alonso starts ahead of Ben Chilwell, who came back late after his involvement with England, despite not featuring for the Three Lions.

Reece James may have to wait for his turn at right wing-back with Callum Hudson-Odoi preferred.

Romelu Lukaku is not available after signing for £97.5m, which means Timo Werner should start alongside Mount, with Christian Pulisic pushing for a start given Kai Havertz played 120 minutes midweek.

Michael Olise has a back problem, meaning his debut for the Eagles will likely have to wait. While Patrick Vieira will be without Eberechi Eze, with the winger recovering from an Achilles injury.

Nathan Ferguson is also out due to an Achilles rupture. Marc Guehi could make his debut against his former club, but Conor Gallagher is ineligible after joining on loan from the Blues.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Pulisic

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Riedewald, Schlupp; Zaha, Mateta, Ayew

Odds

Chelsea - 1/4

Draw - 19/4

Crystal Palace - 12/1

Prediction

Chelsea switched off as the second half unfolded in Belfast and allowed Villarreal back into the game, the Blues also have extra-time in their legs, which may or may not hinder them depending on their recovery and the need for minutes to build strength. The firepower, even without Romelu Lukaku for this one, should be enough to take advantage of a new side under Vieira who might take a few weeks to settle and build continuity at the back. Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace.