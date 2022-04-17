Chelsea vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Crystal Palace are looking to achieve something they have never accomplished as a club - to win the FA Cup.

The London outfit have reached the final on two occasions in the past, losing to Manchester United in 1990 and then again in 2016.

Patrick Vieira has impressed since taking over from Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park last summer. His side currently sit 10th in the Premier League table and are well clear of the relegation zone.

But an FA Cup triumph would make it a wonderfully memorable campaign and a win over Chelsea would take them within one match of doing just that.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 17 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on ITV1 from 3.45pm and is also available online via the ITV Hub.

Team news

Ben Chilwell is still sidelined after his long-term ACL injury. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku are also doubts after missing the Real Madrid clash through injury. Ross Barkley is hoping to have recovered from illness.

Crystal Palace are waiting to see if Tyrick Mitchell will be fit after he went off injured in the first half last weekend. There are not thought to be any fresh injury concerns for Patrick Vieira.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Odds

Chelsea: 8/13

Draw: 16/5

Crystal Palace: 11/2

Prediction

Chelsea will be hoping they can end the season strongly after missing out in the Champions League. Crystal Palace have shown they can mix it with the top sides, but they may have caught Chelsea at the wrong time. 2-1 Chelsea.