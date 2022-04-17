Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final in each of the last two seasons but on both occasions left Wembley empty handed.

However, their defeats to Arsenal and Leicester will only make them more hungry to win the competition this time around.

A victory over Crystal Palace would set up a mouthwatering final against either Manchester City or Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel knows that could be the perfect way to end a mixed campaign.

But Patrick Vieira’s side are made of stern stuff these days and will push the outgoing European champions all the way.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 17 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on ITV1 from 3.45pm and is also available online via the ITV Hub.

Team news

Ben Chilwell is still sidelined after his long-term ACL injury. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku are also doubts after missing the Real Madrid clash through injury. Ross Barkley is hoping to have recovered from illness.

Crystal Palace are waiting to see if Tyrick Mitchell will be fit after he went off injured in the first half last weekend. There are not thought to be any fresh injury concerns for Patrick Vieira.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Odds

Chelsea: 8/13

Draw: 16/5

Crystal Palace: 11/2

Prediction

Chelsea will be hoping they can end the season strongly after missing out in the Champions League. Crystal Palace have shown they can mix it with the top sides, but they may have caught Chelsea at the wrong time. 2-1 Chelsea.