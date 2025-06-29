Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca called the two-hour weather delay that disrupted his team’s Club World Cup win over Benfica as a “joke” and “not football”.

The Blues eventually defeated Benfica 4-1 in extra-time to reach the quarter-finals but the match took four hours and 39 minutes to complete after a storm warming in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Chelsea were leading 1-0 when players were asked to leave the pitch. Both teams were taken back inside and were pictured riding exercise bikes and kicking balls in the dressing room during the interruption.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now .

It was the sixth time at the Club World Cup that a game had been stopped because of a storm or lightning warning and Maresca went as far to suggest the United States was not a suitable host.

Games at the inaugural 32-team tournament are being played across the US, which co-hosts the men’s World Cup next year, and other stoppages have taken place in Orlando, Cincinnati and New Jersey.

"For me personally, it's not football," Maresca told a press conference at around 2am local time in Charlotte. "I think it's a joke. It's not football.

"I can understand that for security reasons, you have to suspend the game. But if you suspend seven or eight games, that means that probably this is not the right place to do this competition.

"It's a fantastic competition. It's the Club World Cup, all the best clubs are here," he added.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca celebrates after full time ( Getty Images )

"But six, seven games suspended? It's not normal. In a World Cup how many have they suspended? Probably zero. In a European (championship), how many games? Zero. There is some problem."

Maresca’s side had appeared set for the last eight after Reece James’s free kick had given them a second-half lead in Charlotte, only for the game to be halted four minutes from time due to lightning in the area.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

A long pause disrupted their rhythm and allowed Benfica to equalise from the penalty spot late on, Angel Di Maria cool and calm from 12 yards after Malo Gusto had handled.

But Benfica were rocked moments into extra time by the sending off of Gianluca Prestianni for a second bookable offence, and Chelsea eventually romped home, goals from Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall adding gloss to the result as the Portuguese side wilted late on. Chelsea will face Palmeiras, who earlier edged fellow Brazilian club Botafogo, in the last eight in Philadelphia on Friday.

"The game was very good for 85 minutes, then we stopped for two hours, and when we started it was a completely different game. It's not the same game because you break the tempo," Maresca said.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free