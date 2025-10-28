Chelsea must ‘protect players’ and rotate to avoid ‘struggling’ this season, says Enzo Maresca

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has said he must “protect players” as the Blues fight on multiple fronts this season, with Liam Delap’s return a welcome boost to the squad.

Chelsea suffered a last-gasp defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League at the weekend thanks to substitute Chemsdine Talbi’s stoppage-time goal, and must regroup when they face Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Maresca confirmed former Ipswich striker Delap is back in contention after a lengthy injury layoff with a hamstring injury, having returned to training last week.

“He completed the whole session with us yesterday with no problems and he is available for tomorrow,” Maresca said.

“We have to be careful with Liam,” he continued, confirming it was unlikely he would play for the full 90 minutes. “He’s been out for two months, so he needs to be gradually brought back up to 100 per cent.

“We need to protect the players because if we go with the same XI, we are going to struggle during the season. We probably will make some changes against Wolves, I don’t know how many, but we will make changes.”

Chelsea are missing Cole Palmer with a persistent groin problem, while Joao Pedro has been nursing a leg injury but continued to play, including in Saturday’s defeat.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be nine or 10 like it was from Forest to Ajax [when Chelsea won 5-1], but for sure we need to make some to rotate and help protect the players,” Maresca said.

“There are players that they need to be protected for many reasons, so tomorrow we'll see. Enzo [Fernandez], Moi [Moises Caicedo], Joao - they are all players, for different reasons, we need to protect them.”