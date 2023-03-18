Chelsea vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates
Graham Potter’s team have found a little bit of form of late, winning twice in the league and once in Europe to give hope of a stronger end to the campaign. They entered the weekend tenth in the table but five points off out-of-form Liverpool, who are sixth.
Everton are still embroiled in a relegation battle despite four points from two games lifting them out of the bottom three. Four points separate the bottom seven teams so there’s no scope for costly defeats.
Coleman takes the free-kick from just inside Everton's half and Keane nods it down for Doucoure on the right. His deep cross is aimed towards Tarkowski, but he can't shake James to make contact.
CHANCE! Pulisic gets a yard on Coleman and squeezes a low cross into the box. Havertz gets a touch at the near post, but that actually takes it out of Joao Felix's reach as Pickford cuts it out in front of him.
James has to rush back to stop Kepa's pass from being intercepted, and it's the start of a brilliant, lightning-quick team move. Fernandez, Kovacic and Pulisic are all involved in getting it out to Joao Felix, who plays his low cross behind Havertz.
Chelsea give it away cheaply in midfield, so McNeil decides to try his luck from range. He leans back as he strikes it though, so it's always rising, and it flies into the stands.
Kovacic loses the ball, and Gray tries to break on the counter but has no support with him. He holds it up as options rush forward on either side, but it also gave Chelsea the chance to get back into their shape.
Following their 1-0 victory at Goodison Park on the opening weekend, Chelsea are looking to complete the league double over Everton for the first time since 2016-17.
GREAT CHANCE! Joao Felix's volley is blocked for a corner, which Chilwell swings into the box. Havertz beat Fofana to it at the near post but flicks his header just over the crossbar from close range.
It's a brilliant driving run by Pulisic down the left, and his team-mates race upfield so they can switch it to the far side. James squares it back to Joao Felix in the middle, but he can't sort his feet out quick enough to have a shot.
