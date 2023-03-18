(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League today.

Graham Potter’s team have found a little bit of form of late, winning twice in the league and once in Europe to give hope of a stronger end to the campaign. They entered the weekend tenth in the table but five points off out-of-form Liverpool, who are sixth.

Everton are still embroiled in a relegation battle despite four points from two games lifting them out of the bottom three. Four points separate the bottom seven teams so there’s no scope for costly defeats.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: