Liveupdated1683488404

Chelsea vs Everton LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Kingsmeadow

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 17:45
A general view of the King Power Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683488394

Chelsea vs Everton

Match ends, Chelsea Women 7, Everton Women 0.

7 May 2023 20:39
1683488392

Chelsea vs Everton

Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 7, Everton Women 0.

7 May 2023 20:39
1683488348

Chelsea vs Everton

Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen.

7 May 2023 20:39
1683488320

Chelsea vs Everton

Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

7 May 2023 20:38
1683488205

Chelsea vs Everton

Goal! Chelsea Women 7, Everton Women 0. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

7 May 2023 20:36
1683488163

Chelsea vs Everton

Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

7 May 2023 20:36
1683488112

Chelsea vs Everton

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

7 May 2023 20:35
1683487870

Chelsea vs Everton

Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 May 2023 20:31
1683487849

Chelsea vs Everton

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 May 2023 20:30
1683487828

Chelsea vs Everton

Attempt missed. Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aurora Galli.

7 May 2023 20:30

