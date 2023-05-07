Chelsea vs Everton LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Kingsmeadow
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.
The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.
Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.
With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.
The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Chelsea vs Everton
Match ends, Chelsea Women 7, Everton Women 0.
Chelsea vs Everton
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 7, Everton Women 0.
Chelsea vs Everton
Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen.
Chelsea vs Everton
Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Chelsea vs Everton
Goal! Chelsea Women 7, Everton Women 0. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Chelsea vs Everton
Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
Chelsea vs Everton
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Chelsea vs Everton
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chelsea vs Everton
Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chelsea vs Everton
Attempt missed. Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aurora Galli.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies