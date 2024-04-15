Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea take on Everton in the Premier League on Monday night as they continue to push for a place in one of Europe’s competitions next season.

The Blues have had an inconsistent season under manager Mauricio Pochettino despite spending a reported £747m on transfers last season, and having the second-highest wage bill in the league.

Chelsea go into the match in ninth place, level on points with Brighton, and six behind seventh-placed Manchester United.

Everton were hit with a blow ahead of the match with news that the club would be facing a further two-point deduction, in addition to the six points they were docked earlier in the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash, and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is it?

Chelsea vs Everton will kick off at 8pm on Monday, April 15, 2024 at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with the coverage starting at 6.30 pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Chelsea are likely to be without Axel Disasi and Enzo Fernandez, who both missed training sessions ahead of the match with minor injuries.

Robert Sanchez and Raheem Sterling are not expected to feature as both have suffered with illness, while Ben Chilwell could make his return.

Despite a minor hamstring injury, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to be available, along with Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Gallagher, Jackson

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Garner, Gomes, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

Chelsea 8/13

Draw 12/5

Everton 3/1

Prediction

Despite their turbulent form this season, at home against a struggling crowd, the home side will come out on top. Chelsea 2-1 Everton