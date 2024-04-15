Chelsea vs Everton tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions & odds

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Meanwhile, the Toffees are just two points above the Premier League’s bottom three after another points deduction. They desperately need results to avoid the drop down to the Championship. consider Chelsea to be firm favourites to win on Monday night and they do have an excellent home record against Everton, but the Blues have been unreliable this season. It may be best to sidestep the match markets as a result and we've gone for some alternatives in our Chelsea vs Everton predictions.

Chelsea vs Everton tips: Palmer’s impressive season to continue Chelsea would be in a much worse position if it wasn’t for the contribution of Cole Palmer in his first season at Stamford Bridge. The England international has found the back of the net 16 times in just 26 Premier League appearances and has also registered nine assists for good measure. His importance to the Blues is clear. At this point, it is a good bet to back Palmer to score in every match he plays at the moment with the 21-year-old netting seven times in his last five Chelsea appearances. Everton have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven matches and so Palmer will fancy his chances of adding to his tally against the Toffees.

Sean Dyche will set up his team to be difficult to play against. Everton will likely use a low defensive block, meaning the onus will be on Palmer to make something happen as Chelsea’s primary creator and finisher. have priced Palmer at 8/5 to score at any time against the Toffees on Monday night with Nicolas Jackson (7/4) and Noni Madueke (5/2) also fancied to find the back of the net. Palmer has been a cut above his team-mates this season, and we're taking him to continue his fine campaign with another strike with . Chelsea vs Everton Tip 1: Cole Palmer anytime scorer - 8/5 at bet365

Chaos factor to make Monday’s match a barnburner When Chelsea are involved, there is chaos. Since playing in the Carabao Cup final, the Blues have gone seven matches in succession being involved in a game with four goals, the most recent example being the 2-2 draw against Sheffield United. Pochettino’s team have recently dropped points to Brentford, Burnley and Sheffield United and can’t be trusted to deliver results against teams near the bottom of the Premier League table. Everton could be the next relegation-threatened opponent to take something from Chelsea. Everton aren’t the most free-scoring of teams, but they have found their touch of late, notching in each of their last three league outings.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of his last two games and is looking sharper with every match he plays. The Toffees frontman could give the Chelsea defence something to think about. are offering 11/20 on there being over 2.5 goals at Stamford Bridge. Considering Chelsea’s recent form, that could be a good price to take. Over 3.5 goals is 7/5 if you're feeling a little bit bolder on your wager, but we're playing the safer option given Everton's propensity to be more defensive on the road. Chelsea vs Everton Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - 11/20 at BetUK

