Betting > Football

Chelsea vs Everton tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions & odds

Everton bid to bounce back from their latest points penalty when they go to Chelsea on Monday
Last Updated: 15th of April 2024
Graham Ruthven
·
Football Writer
Chelsea vs Everton tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions & odds
Chelsea vs Everton predictions

Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge on Monday night with both teams in need of a positive result after (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Mauricio Pochettino’s team enter this week on the back of a disappointing draw against Sheffield United, leaving the Blues ninth in the Premier League table and six points off the pace of the top six.

Chelsea vs Everton odds
Best Odds
April 15th | 8:00pm
BetVictor
Bet365
William Hill
BoyleSports
Betway
Unibet
Spreadex
% Chance
Chelsea Chelsea
45.45%
--
7/10
7/10
67/100
7/10
6/5
7/10
Draw
23.81%
--
16/5
3/1
3/1
3/1
41/20
16/5
Everton Everton
22.22%
--
7/2
7/2
7/2
7/2
51/25
7/2
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
65.23%
--
8/15
--
--
--
--
8/15
Under 2.5
40.00%
--
3/2
--
--
--
--
3/2
Chelsea 0 Chelsea 0
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Everton 0 Everton 0
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Spread : No odds available at this time
Meanwhile, the Toffees are just two points above the Premier League’s bottom three after another points deduction. They desperately need results to avoid the drop down to the Championship.

Football betting sites consider Chelsea to be firm favourites to win on Monday night and they do have an excellent home record against Everton, but the Blues have been unreliable this season.

It may be best to sidestep the match markets as a result and we've gone for some alternatives in our Chelsea vs Everton predictions.

Chelsea vs Everton tips: Palmer’s impressive season to continue

Chelsea would be in a much worse position if it wasn’t for the contribution of Cole Palmer in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has found the back of the net 16 times in just 26 Premier League appearances and has also registered nine assists for good measure. His importance to the Blues is clear.

At this point, it is a good bet to back Palmer to score in every match he plays at the moment with the 21-year-old netting seven times in his last five Chelsea appearances. 

Everton have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven matches and so Palmer will fancy his chances of adding to his tally against the Toffees.

Sean Dyche will set up his team to be difficult to play against. Everton will likely use a low defensive block, meaning the onus will be on Palmer to make something happen as Chelsea’s primary creator and finisher. 

Betting apps have priced Palmer at 8/5 to score at any time against the Toffees on Monday night with Nicolas Jackson (7/4) and Noni Madueke (5/2) also fancied to find the back of the net.

Palmer has been a cut above his team-mates this season, and we're taking him to continue his fine campaign with another strike with bet365.

Chelsea vs Everton Tip 1: Cole Palmer anytime scorer - 8/5 at bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Chaos factor to make Monday’s match a barnburner 

When Chelsea are involved, there is chaos. Since playing in the Carabao Cup final, the Blues have gone seven matches in succession being involved in a game with four goals, the most recent example being the 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.

Pochettino’s team have recently dropped points to Brentford, Burnley and Sheffield United and can’t be trusted to deliver results against teams near the bottom of the Premier League table. Everton could be the next relegation-threatened opponent to take something from Chelsea.

Everton aren’t the most free-scoring of teams, but they have found their touch of late, notching in each of their last three league outings.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of his last two games and is looking sharper with every match he plays. The Toffees frontman could give the Chelsea defence something to think about.

Betting sites are offering 11/20 on there being over 2.5 goals at Stamford Bridge. Considering Chelsea’s recent form, that could be a good price to take. 

Over 3.5 goals is 7/5 if you're feeling a little bit bolder on your wager, but we're playing the safer option given Everton's propensity to be more defensive on the road.

Chelsea vs Everton Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - 11/20 at BetUK

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Blues to be shown yellow in physical encounter

Chelsea have been shown over 1.5 cards in each of their last six league matches at Stamford Bridge and there’s good reason to believe that run could be extended to seven matches against Everton on Monday night.

Dyche likes his team to play a physical brand of football. Indeed, the Toffees will fight and scrap for every ball and that could put Chelsea in the firing line for bookings.

Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson have received the most yellow cards within the Chelsea squad this season while Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez and Palmer also have a record of attracting the attention of the referee.

