Everton handed new points deduction in Premier League survival blow
The penalty, for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, drops Everton to 16th place in the table
Everton have been given a further two-point deduction by the Premier League for a breach of their profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).
The latest punishment, which Everton are set to appeal, follows a breach of the Premier League’s financial rules for the 2022-23 season.
Everton were handed a 10-point deduction earlier this season for losses up to the 2021-22 year.
It was later reduced to six points following an appeal but the club still faced further sanctions following a second PSR charge in January.
This latest points deduction drops Everton one place to 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.
It comes after Everton’s 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday - the Toffees’ first victory in 13 matches - had lifted Sean Dyche’s side from trouble.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies