Chelsea will include supporters in quarterly board meetings following the vociferous reaction to the European Super League debacle.

Three “supporter advisors” will attend board meetings from 1 July. The trio, selected via an election process, will “ensure general supporter sentiment is considered” in the club’s key decisions going forwards, Chelsea said.

The move comes on the back of protests at Stamford Bridge after the Super League was announced. Chelsea fans’ groups have called for supporter representation at board level in order to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

However, the selected fans will not have voting rights and will be excluded from “meetings relating to players, staff, the Academy and related matters”. They will attend approximately four meetings per year.

“Criteria for nominations as well as final selection will ensure that the supporter presence is representative of our supporter base generally and is inclusive and diverse,” Chelsea said. “A new selection will be made before the start of each season. Further information regarding this consultation will be communicated directly to the Fans’ Forum and the other non-official supporters groups in the coming days.

“The successful candidates will be required to enter into a confidentiality agreement, similar in scope to the confidentiality obligations of a member of the Chelsea Football Club board of directors. This will allow the Club to discuss and seek advice on a broad range of matters.”