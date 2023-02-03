Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea return to Premier League action against local rivals Fulham tonight following a record-breaking January transfer window.

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez on deadline day and spent over £300m in upgrading their squad, with Mykhailo Mudryk and Benoit Badiashile among their other new recruits

Mudryk impressed off the bench in the goalless draw at Liverpool two weeks ago as Graham Potter’s side remained 10th in the Premier League table.

Fulham come into tonight’s West London derby above the Blues in the table and the Cottagers won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this month, which saw Joao Felix sent off on his Chelsea debut.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Fulham?

The match will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Friday 3 February.

Is it on TV and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are waiting to hear whether deadline-day record signing Enzo Fernandez will receive clearance in time to play against Fulham, which could leave Chelsea short in midfield with Jorginho having joined Arsenal on deadline day.

Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are available to return to the bench but are not yet ready to play 90 minutes, while Wesley Fofana is training with the rest of the squad.

Fulham manager Marco Silva will have his two new signings Cedric Soares and Sasa Lukic available to face their local rivals. However, with Lukic only arriving at the club 24 hours before the match, he may not be in contention for a starting spot. Neeskens Kebano remains on Fulham’s long-term injury list.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Gallagher, Cucurella; Mount, Mudryk, Havertz

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Andreas Pereira; Decordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian

Odds

Chelsea: 4/6

Draw: 16/5

Fulham: 4/1

Prediction

Chelsea 1-1 Fulham