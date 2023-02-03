Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is Chelsea vs Fulham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know as Chelsea host Fulham in a Premier League derby

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 03 February 2023 07:17
Comments
Astonishing record total Premier League clubs spent in January transfer window revealed

Chelsea host Fulham tonight in the Premier League as Graham Potter’s side return to action following a two-week break.

Chelsea’s early exit from the FA Cup meant they have not played since the goalless draw at Liverpool, but the Blues remained busy in the transfer window.

The deadline day signing of Enzo Fernandez on a British transfer record deal took Chelsea’s January spending to over £300m, and the club will now look to improve upon their position of 10th in the table.

Fulham beat Chelsea 2-1 at Craven Cottage earlier this month and come into tonight’s West London derby two points above the Stamford Bridge club in the table.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is Chelsea vs Fulham?

The match will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Friday 3 February.

Is it on TV and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are waiting to hear whether deadline-day record signing Enzo Fernandez will receive clearance in time to play against Fulham, which could leave Chelsea short in midfield with Jorginho having joined Arsenal on deadline day.

Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are available to return to the bench but are not yet ready to play 90 minutes, while Wesley Fofana is training with the rest of the squad.

Fulham manager Marco Silva will have his two new signings Cedric Soares and Sasa Lukic available to face their local rivals. However, with Lukic only arriving at the club 24 hours before the match, he may not be in contention for a starting spot. Neeskens Kebano remains on Fulham’s long-term injury list.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Gallagher, Cucurella; Mount, Mudryk, Havertz

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Andreas Pereira; Decordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian

Odds

Chelsea: 4/6

Draw: 16/5

Fulham: 4/1

Recommended

Prediction

Chelsea 1-1 Fulham

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in