Chelsea will be hoping to keep their momentum rolling as they take on Gent in the Conference League.

Enzo Maresca’s side progressed through to the league phase of the revamped tertiary continental competition thanks to a play-off victory over Servette.

The club has begun to shown promising signs in the Premier League, climbing into the top four as Maresca settles on a starting line-up with particular potency in forward areas.

Opponents Gent have had an up-and-down start to their domestic campaign, though came through a tricky tie against FK Partizan to reach this stage.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Gent?

Chelsea vs Gent is due to kick off at 8pm BST tonight, Thursday 3 October, at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Enzo Maresca is likely to again rotate his side with a deep squad at his disposal. Cole Palmer is not registered in this competition but Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Mykhailo Mudryk could all get opportunities to impress. Reece James remains absent due to injury.

Andrew Hjulsager is a doubt for visitors Gent, with Sven Kums unvailable. Former MK Dons striker Max Dean could start up front after scoring in the weekend win over OH Leuven.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Disasi, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Veiga; Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall; Neto, Felix, Mudryk; Nkunku

Gent XI: Roef; Mitrovic, Watanabe, Torunarigha; Fadiga, Ito, Delorge-Kneiper, Brown; Gandelman, Dean, Surdez.

Odds

Chelsea win 2/7

Draw 11/2

Gent win 19/2

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Gent

