Porto vs Manchester United LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight

( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Manchester United face Porto on Thursday evening in the second match of their 2024/25 Europa League campaign.

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to bounce back from their humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Spurs last weekend with the Dutchman is under plenty of pressure after a string of disappointing results.

Rumours have circulated that Ten Hag has just two games to save his job, after a run of results that also included a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace and a 1-1 draw with FC Twente in United’s first game of the new league phase.

Porto have not had United’s struggles in the league, though they did lose 3-2 to Bodo/Glimt in their first Europa League match, so perhaps tonight can be a much-needed victory for Ten Hag ahead of the weekend’s test away at Aston Villa.

Follow all the latest updates below, as well as the reaction to the evening’s other Europa League matches: