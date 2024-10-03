Porto vs Manchester United LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
United boss Erik ten Hag is under intense scrutiny as he takes his side to face Porto in the second round of Europa League matches
Manchester United face Porto on Thursday evening in the second match of their 2024/25 Europa League campaign.
Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to bounce back from their humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Spurs last weekend with the Dutchman is under plenty of pressure after a string of disappointing results.
Rumours have circulated that Ten Hag has just two games to save his job, after a run of results that also included a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace and a 1-1 draw with FC Twente in United’s first game of the new league phase.
Porto have not had United’s struggles in the league, though they did lose 3-2 to Bodo/Glimt in their first Europa League match, so perhaps tonight can be a much-needed victory for Ten Hag ahead of the weekend’s test away at Aston Villa.
Follow all the latest updates below, as well as the reaction to the evening’s other Europa League matches:
Manchester United injury news
Here is a round-up of Manchester United’s injury concerns:
Kobbie Mainoo - The midfielder was substituted during the 3-0 defeat by Tottenham but trained with the squad this week and appears to be fully fit.
Mason Mount - Mount came on against Spurs only to be taken off again with a head injury. He sat out of training this week but it is thought to be a precautionary measure after he suffered a minor cut, rather than any concussion. He is a doubt for Porto but is likely to be available for the weekend’s trip to Aston Villa.
Harry Maguire - Maguire missed the Tottenham game with an unspecified knock in training, but he was back in training this week and is expected to be available.
Victor Lindelof - Lindelof is back in training and the Swedish defender could make his first appearance of the season in the coming weeks.
Luke Shaw - The full-back’s injury troubles have continued this season but he could be back later this month after progress from his calf strain.
Leny Yoro - The big-money signing is not expected to be fit until November after fracturing a foot bone. “Yes, he is doing very well,” Ten Hag said last week. “It is very pleasing that his rehab is going in the right direction and I expect him soon, but what I mean by soon, is that he is now in the right planning process.
“He is in the right spot and he will return as soon as possible into the squad and then the team training.”
Tyrell Malacia - The full-back missed the entire 2023-24 season with a knee injury, but he was named in United’s Europa League group stage squad to suggest a return is imminent. However, Malacia has still not featured in team training so November is a likely return.
Manchester United still in ‘transition'
Man Utd boss, Erik ten Hag, reiterated his claim that the team are in “transition” but can still achieve their targets this season.
Having won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in his first two years in charge, Ten Hag believes United can challenge for silverware again.
“From the moment I came in, we knew we had to change,” he said. “We had to replace some older players and bring new players in. Our choice was to bring young players in and you know that takes time to get the messages on board, to get a game model on board and to introduce a new culture that takes time.
“In the meantime, you have to win and I think we have proven in the last two years, and we win. And I’ve proven in my career that always I will win. The last six years I have [won] eight trophies.
“We have to embed the game model, we have to embed a stronger team as we have now and so we have to work on our problems and give the solutions. We have a good potential on players so once it’s embedded we will go and we will drive, and I’m sure we will achieve the targets we have set for this season.
“That is always winning trophies and finishing as high as possible of course in the league because that is definitely a very important purpose for us.”
Man Utd need to keep up ‘belief’ says Ten Hag
Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, says his players need to keep believing that they can turn their form and results around.
“The most important is always keeping the belief,” he told Sky Sports. “You stay in the game by keeping the belief. That’s the most important message that we have to give because if you lose your faith you lose everything.
“We have to keep going and stick to the plan and move on.”
Man Utd players ‘mad’ about recent results
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says that his team are ‘mad’ and ‘disappointed’ about their recent results and he’s backing them to turnaround their recent form/
“As always when we are not winning, we are very disappointed and we are also mad, mad with ourselves and especially when you lose a game like Sunday,” Ten Hag said at Wednesday’s delayed news conference.
“We are mad and from the madness we have to get motivation and go onto the next game.”
What are Man Utd’s next fixtures?
Erik ten Hag is set to remain in charge of Manchester United after calling for more time after the dismal defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
United have made their joint-worst start to a Premier League season after losing three of their first six games - including 3-0 defeats to Liverpool and Spurs at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag is set to be given United’s next two games, which are tough trips to Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League.
United’s visit to Villa Park comes on Sunday and is followed by the October international break, which could spell bad news for Ten Hag if results continue to go against him.
Benni McCarthy talks Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag’s former assistant Benni McCarthy has claimed that the Manchester United manager lacks “fire” as pressure again builds on the Dutchman at Old Trafford.
“In modern football, I believe that players want to see a bit more passion in their coach,” the former Porto and Blackburn striker told Portuguese outlet ZeroZero. “They need to feel that the coach is with them and willing to fight alongside them.
“Tactically, I feel that Erik is at the top. He lacks a bit of that fire, that passion. That’s where we differ, him and I.”
Porto vs Man Utd prediction
It is impossible to predict how United will play on any day, though expect a shaky and nervous performance after recent results and pressure.
The fact that Porto fell to a loss against Bodo/Glimt does offer encouragement though, and Erik ten Hag will likely rest fewer players than his Portuguese counterpart.
Porto 1-1 Manchester United.
Predicted line-ups and latest odds
Here’s how we see the two teams lining up to face one another this evening. Man Utd should elect for pace in the forward line with Bruno Fernandes controlling play in midfield once more:
Porto XI: Costa; Mario, Pedro, Perez, Moura; Varela, Gonzalez; Pepe, Sousa, Galeno; Omorodion.
Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Ugarte; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.
As for the latest odds from the bookmakers. United’s indifferent form means that they are only slight favourites to triumph this evening with Porto close behind at 17/10. But, with home advantage the Portuguese side may have the edge with the fans.
Porto 17/10
Draw 9/5
Man Utd 13/10
