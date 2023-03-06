Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Chelsea's Graham Potter gives a press conference ahead of their clash with Borussia Dortmund tomorrow (7 March).

The Bundesliga side lead 1-0 from the first leg, when Chelsea failed to make the most of a host of chances.

The football manager has previously expressed his confidence in Raheem Sterling’s Champions League experience in being the key to success when they face the German team in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The England international has made a considerable difference to their attack after returning from injuries that meant he missed most matches in the first two months of the year.

"You can see his quality that he brings. He’s enjoying his football. He’s a really important player for us. I think the last two home games you could see that, see what he brings," Potter said.

"He attacks the back line well. He’s still building up because of the hamstring problem he had. He’s getting stronger and stronger every minute."

