Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Chelsea’s Graham Potter gives press conference ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

Holly Patrick
Monday 06 March 2023 14:56
Comments

Watch live as Chelsea's Graham Potter gives a press conference ahead of their clash with Borussia Dortmund tomorrow (7 March).

The Bundesliga side lead 1-0 from the first leg, when Chelsea failed to make the most of a host of chances.

The football manager has previously expressed his confidence in Raheem Sterling’s Champions League experience in being the key to success when they face the German team in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The England international has made a considerable difference to their attack after returning from injuries that meant he missed most matches in the first two months of the year.

"You can see his quality that he brings. He’s enjoying his football. He’s a really important player for us. I think the last two home games you could see that, see what he brings," Potter said.

Recommended

"He attacks the back line well. He’s still building up because of the hamstring problem he had. He’s getting stronger and stronger every minute."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in