Chelsea owners reveal why they chose ‘football innovator’ Graham Potter as new coach

Chelsea believe they have hired a "proven coach and innovator" after confirming Graham Potter as their new head coach.

The 47-year-old leaves Brighton to take over at Stamford Bridge just 48 hours after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel

He guided the Seagulls to their highest finish of ninth in the Premier League last season.

It is the most significant move yet by the new ownership group after their takeover from Roman Abramovich earlier this year.

Chairman Todd Boehly is delighted with what Potter brings to the table.

"We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea," he said in a statement. "He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.

"He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years."

Co-controlling owners Behdad Eghbali and Jose E Feliciano added: "Graham is a football innovator and winner on the pitch and a leader off the pitch. He has deeply impressed us with his ideas and approach to football.

"We are thrilled to partner with Graham to build a winning team, one that embodies the culture of collaboration, innovation, teamwork, player development, and a commitment to excellence on and off the pitch.

"We are fortunate to have Graham and his team as our partners in that journey."

Potter, who has signed a five-year contract with the Blues, thanked Brighton for the opportunity to take this next step in his career.

"I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club," he said.

"I am very excited to partner with Chelsea's new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

"I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton and Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity."