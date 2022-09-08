✕ Close Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel sacking outside Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been a club facing constant change over the last few months, with the new ownership group led by Todd Boehly having opted to add to their revolution with the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The German boss was dismissed following a Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night, with the aim being to now get a new man in place before the weekend Premier League encounter with Fulham. To that end, the Blues have held talks with Graham Potter, currently the Brighton and Hove Albion boss, though it would be an expensive deal to conclude with compensation likely to hit £16m if they appoint him.

Chelsea’s move is all the more surprising at this stage of the season given Tuchel played a prominent role in choosing transfer targets this summer, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed only a week ago and other big-money arrivals including Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Raheem Sterling.

Follow live updates and reaction to Chelsea’s new manager search below: