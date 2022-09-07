At a new Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel fell victim to one of football’s oldest truths

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For all the talk of a new way at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel ultimately fell victim to one of football’s oldest truths. He had lost authority over the players, so ended up losing his job. All of this came to a head in the dismal 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, that again saw a Chelsea team that were a disconnected mess.

The new hierarchy made their first big managerial decision overnight, informing Tuchel in a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday morning. It was a move that was ironically far swifter than any by Roman Abramovich, but the concerns had been growing for months. They actually came from another irony, that leaves the club with a significant problem and a warning as to why a sporting director is imperative.

Tuchel had actually been entrusted with more power than any modern Chelsea coach. With all of the previous football hierarchy gone, right up to Marina Granovskaia, the German was the most senior football official at the club.

This created a situation where, in stark contrast to the Abramovich era, every transfer decision was put past him. He wasn’t given a single player he didn’t want. This meant he overruled some big deals, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Jules Kounde.

It also means Chelsea now have a new squad almost entirely shaped by a manager who isn’t there. That will lead to a disconnect, but that only follows on from the summer. This was where Tuchel's future really became uncertain.

Some of the new hierarchy grew frustrated that the German would change plans and targets every single week. Figures involved describe how it led to “panic business” late on, because the “initial plan wasn’t remotely clear”.

That could be seen with the centre-forwards. Sources maintain that Tuchel initially wanted to move away from a fixed number-nine, only to completely go back on that. “He’ll say one thing,” one figure says, “then complain when it is done.”

Some of this is reflective of the fact that he himself disliked the amount of responsibility he is given. It is why sources who know him say he was having second thoughts about the job from the summer. That could admittedly be seen in a series of public criticisms, of both the transfer business and the players. The latter began to take notice.

While most of the squad think that Tuchel is one of the best purely tactical coaches they have ever worked with, this does show why his career has been fractious and not as successful as it should be.

He is highly demanding and wants influence, but then giving him too much influence leads to “antics, distractions and trouble”. Tuchel himself is described as being at his best when he has a buffer next to him who understands how to manage him. This can bring out the sort of perceptive and insightful coaching that led to that Champions League run, that has elevated his entire career.

Tuchel had by now long lost that sort of command over the Chelsea squad. The effect had worn off.

The distractions of the summer played into a disconnected group. The defensive system wasn’t working. Both games and training sessions have been interrupted by arguments over interpretations of roles, with this only compounded by the number of new players that have come in.

The defeat in Zagreb proved to be Tuchel’s last in charge (AP)

This is the other side of Tuchel, too, and another simplicity of the game. A coach can be tactically brilliant but intensity has a shelf life. Players grow weary of it, and require a change. Tuchel is more intense than most, arguably even Pep Guardiola - a manager he used to have a good relationship with that became strained by competition.

Tuchel has wondered whether he is better suited to projects outside the elite clubs, where he has fewer stars and more malleable players.

A further irony is that this isn’t the most headstrong group of Chelsea players, certainly in contrast to the spiky group that cost Abramovich so many coaches. It was again just so much more simple.

Tuchel’s ideas were no longer transmitting. He’d stopped getting through. It probably didn’t help that some of the players had been talking about his private life, and how he had a younger girlfriend as his marriage fell apart. It might be trivial but it played into how the perception of him transformed. He was no longer the genius who came in and delivered them to the Champions League. He was a difficult character, whose demands weren't always clear. A number of players bristled that he didn’t really trust them.

It all just fed into this fractious start to the season, where Chelsea mostly looked a mess no longer connected by any kind of overall idea.

So, the hierarchy have acted with decisiveness. They didn’t allow concerns to linger, or wait for things to play out. The defeat from Zagreb was alarm enough,

They will now look primarily to Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter. The Argentine represents a much easier deal to do, with higher pedigree, because he is out of work. There will be no technical or legal complications. There may be emotional complications, since he made his own major career at Tottenham. Pochettino has nevertheless been courted by Chelsea before, and circumstances may be aligning.

That’s the modern game. Tuchel knows this too well. Chelsea’s new hierarchy are just finding out.