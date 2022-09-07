✕ Close Pressure is on me - Tuchel

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel after a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

The German, who guided the Blues to their second Champions League triumph in 2021, has struggled so far this season, with a third defeat this week following Premier League losses to Leeds and Southampton.

A club statement on Wednesday morning read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.” Follow all the latest updates as Todd Boehly makes his biggest decision yet since taking over at Stamford Bridge with the Blues next facing Fulham away on Saturday: