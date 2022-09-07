Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel LIVE: Latest updates as manager departs after Champions League defeat
The German suffered a 1-0 loss in Zagreb to Dinamo with the Blues struggling this season after losses to Leeds and Southampton
Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel after a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.
The German, who guided the Blues to their second Champions League triumph in 2021, has struggled so far this season, with a third defeat this week following Premier League losses to Leeds and Southampton.
A club statement on Wednesday morning read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.” Follow all the latest updates as Todd Boehly makes his biggest decision yet since taking over at Stamford Bridge with the Blues next facing Fulham away on Saturday:
Chelsea set to make Brighton approach today in effort to speak to Graham Potter over vacancy
Chelsea are set to make an approach to Brighton to speak to Graham Potter today, according to Sky Sports.
Potter would be taking a big step up in terms of prior experience, while proven options include Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino.
Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel following the club’s 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
A statement from the club read: “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”
The news comes as a major shock around the Premier League, with Tuchel leading Chelsea to the Champions League title a little over a year ago.
Tuchel will leave big shoes to fill, as well as a squad that saw over £250m of investment during the transfer window.
Chelsea said they will move swiftly to appoint a new coach, but who could replace the German at Stamford Bridge?
Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane are among the early contenders
Graham Potter early favourite to be next Chelsea manager
Graham Potter is the early favourite to replace Thomas Tuche as Chelsea manager, reports the Telegraph.
The Brighton boss has overseen a remarkable transformation on the south coast with a slick style of play.
Potter’s current deal expires in 2025 after an extension in 2019.
Jamie Carragher praises Thomas Tuchel after Chelsea sacking
Jamie Carragher has praised Thomas Tuchel for his job at Chelsea and believes another club is set to get a top manager.
Gary Neville compares Todd Boehly to Ed Woodward after Thomas Tuchel sacking
Gary Neville has reacted to Thomas Tuchel’s sacking by comparing Todd Boehly to former Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward.
Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are missing ‘everything’ after Champions League defeat
Thomas Tuchel’s last match as Chelsea boss ended in the German insisting the team was missing ‘everything’.
A Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb was the final straw for Todd Boehly and the ownership group after a poor start to the season, which included losses to Leeds and Southampton.
Tuchel says Chelsea missing ‘everything’ as Blues’ problems mount following defeat
The Blues’ Champions League campaign opened with a shock 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.
Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel, it has been confirmed.
The Blues confirmed the move following the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
The German won the Champions League in his first season at Stamford Bridge as well as the Super Cup and Club World Cup, but has paid the price for a disappointing start to the season.
The German won the Champions League in his first season at Stamford Bridge but has paid the price for a disappointing start to this campaign
