Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel, it has been confirmed.

The Blues confirmed the move following the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The German won the Champions League in his first season at Stamford Bridge as well as the Super Cup and Club World Cup, but has paid the price for a disappointing start to this campaign.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a statement on Wednesday morning read.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Tuchel’s departure comes after a record-breaking summer of spending from new owner Todd Boehly, who spent more than £250m in reshaping the squad.

Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all arrived as the Blues embarked on their new era following Abramovich’s exit.

But results and performances have been largely disappointing with defeats at Leeds and Southampton in the Premier League coming before the reverse in Zagreb on Tuesday night that ultimately sealed Tuchel’s fate.

Tuchel played a key role in Chelsea’s recruitment this summer, with Boehly acting as interim sporting director as well as chairman.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss also steered Chelsea through the mire of UK government sanctions from March to May last season, amid the wider impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Blues’ search for a new sporting director continues, with former Liverpool recruitment guru Michael Edwards still the long-term target.

Now the Blues need a new manager at the Stamford Bridge helm, with Brighton boss Graham Potter and former PSG and Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino among the early candidates.

Chelsea’s next game is a London derby with Premier League rivals Fulham on Saturday.