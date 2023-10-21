What is Infinite Athlete? Chelsea’s new shirt sponsor

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea’s new front-of-shirt sponsor is Infinite Athlete.

The Blues struck a deal worth £40m and now the company will feature on the front of the shirts after they had started the season with a blank blue.

The club was previously sponsored by the Three mobile network and so far has been playing this season without a badge after the Premier League blocked a potential deal with Paramount+.

The new deal will apply to both men’s and women’s kits and is for the current season.

Fans were given a glimpse of the new kit over the weekend during Chelsea’s win against Tottenham in the WSL.

The Blues men’s team also rocked their new fit for the first time on Monday night in West London Derby against Fulham.

Here is everything you need to know about Infinite Athlete

What is Infinite Athlete?

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella (right) and Armando Broja at the end of the Premier League match sporting the Infinite Athlete tops. (PA)

The United States-based company said its mission is to “build an operating system for sports that powers infinite innovation and makes sports better for the fan, the game, and the athlete.”

The company is the global parent company of Tempus Ex Machin, which entered into a seven-year partnership with the Blues earlier this year to “power innovative technology enhancements for the club and our global fanbase,” Chelsea said on its website.

Chelsea’s chief executive officer, Chris Jurasek, said in a press release that Infinite Athlete will have a huge influence on football in the future.

He added: “From the outset, it was clear the potential Infinite Athlete has in leveraging technology to unlock competitive advantage and to enhance the fan experience. We have a like-minded partner in Infinite Athlete.

“The speed at which our relationship has grown, alongside the evolution of Infinite Athlete’s business, made this an obvious extension to our partnership.

“Infinite Athlete has the potential to revolutionise the world of football and global sports, particularly when it comes to fans wanting to consume more match and player data and control their own viewing experience, while also providing players and coaches with insights and analytics that can help with player performance, health and safety.”

Infinite Athlete said it was created “out of the idea that the world can do better in all aspects of sports and live events – the fan, the game, and the athlete experience.”

Its goal is to create a single “technology foundation” across all major sports.

“This foundation will combine and connect sports data from all sources, which will create infinite possibilities,” it says on its website.

Chelsea has been climbing it up in the league as the team bagged a 2-0 against Fulham, with Mykhailo Mudryk shooting his first goal with the Blues and Armando Broja’s first in nearly a year.

Just 18 minutes in, Mudryk scored a stunning goal, rounding off a move involving Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill with a confident finish in front of the Hammersmith End.

The team stayed at 2-0 just 20 minutes into the game as took home the title of winners for the 50th time against Fulham.