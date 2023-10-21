Chelsea v Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result and final score after late Leandro Trossard goal
The Blues took a two-goal lead through Cole Palmer and Mikhailo Mudryk, but Declan Rice and Trossard ensured the Gunners remained unbeaten in the Premier League
Arsenal fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Chelsea and preserve their unbeaten start to the Premier League season on Saturday, with late goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.
Chelsea had gone ahead in the 15th minute through a cool Cole Palmer penalty after Arsenal defender William Saliba rose to hold off Mykhailo Mudryk and the Ukrainian’s header glanced off his opponent’s hand. The referee awarded the spot kick after a VAR check.
Mudryk scored Chelsea’s second three minutes after the break, lifting the ball into the top right hand corner of the net over the stranded Raya.
Both Raya and Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez made errors in the high energy encounter, and it was Sanchez’s sloppy distribution that led to Arsenal‘s 76th minute strike from Declan Rice, who won the ball and sent it past the keeper into an open goal.
Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard silenced Stamford Bridge with a neat finish from a fine Bukayo Saka cross in the 84th to earn his side a point and keep them in the running at the top of the table.
Arsenal stun Chelsea to claim point amid chaos from goalkeeper howlers
Arsenal stung Chelsea with a stunning late fightback as they came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
Mikel Arteta’s side looked to be heading to a first defeat of the season when Mykhailo Mudryk’s cross-shot looped over David Raya minutes after the interval, adding to the lead given to them by Cole Palmer’s first-half penalty.
The visitors were far from their free-flowing best and Mauricio Pochettino’s side, inspired by the increasingly influential Palmer on the right of a front three, were for three-quarters of the game good value for what would have been a third straight league win.
Declan Rice reacts to Arsenal’s late comeback to earn point at Chelsea
Declan Rice: “First half is the worst we've played all season. Not doing things in structure, the manager said they've been very unlucky this season, it was never going to be easy.
“Heart and character, that mindset to know you can do it. It's about driving the team on, making sure everybody believe we can get something here.
“My first pass, a sloppy one, not good enough. Second half, we showed what we’re about, that belief and hunger.”
FT Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal
A tremendous game ends all square. Trossard’s movement and calm finish at the back post enough to ensure Arsenal remain unbeaten.
But Pochettino will be livid, they’ve chucked away two points there, after a superb performance for more than an hour.
Goalkeeping errors from both Raya and Sanchez gifted goals for Mudryk and Rice and leaves both managers with a headache moving forward.
Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal
90+5 Saka loses the ball now, Thiago easily sweeping up as Nketiah looked to get in behind.
Jackson running in behind after Enzo’s pass, he shapes to shoot, works a yard and then drags one to the far post.
A solid effort, but Raya has that one covered.
Now Caicedo and Saka collide, the Ecuadorian is down hurt, despite dishing out the punishment. Officially, two minutes remain.
Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal
90+2’ Jackson offering a direct route for Chelsea, but Arsenal pushing on and sensing three points for the taking.
Sloppy from Caicedo to gift Arsenal possession and there are plenty of groans around Stamford Bridge.
Nketiah tries to bend one, but it’s straight at Sanchez, who is given plenty of stick from the visiting fans when he gets on the ball, sensing another mistake.
Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal
90’ Nketiah leaves one on Caicedo, although the Chelsea midfielder looked to jump into the challenge too. A yellow for the Arsenal forward regardless.
We’re approaching stoppage time now, Arsenal fans in full song, they’ll believe they can nick this.
They lead the league, alomg with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Spurs, with three goals this season from 75 minutes onwards.
GOAL! Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal (Trossard)
84’ GOAL! Trossard equalises at the back post!
Absolute bedlam in the away end, the Belgian ghosts past Gusto and pokes home at the far post.
Stamford Bridge is stunned. There’s time for a winner, too!
Nketiah in behind and under pressure from Thiago he shoots just beyond the far post.
Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal
83’ James makes his return from injury and Madueke is also introduced. Sterling and Palmer make way, meaning an extra defensive body on the pitch for the Blues.
Still over 10 minutes left here, including stoppage time, with James given a hero’s welcome by the home supporters.
Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal
82’ Chelsea react positively to that goal, pushing down the left through Cucurella.
A combination is cut out by Rice, but he loses it quickly, Gallagher picking up the pieces. It’s scrappy now!
Caicedo looking to settle things down, but Colwill goes direct again and hooks a cross up and over the bar.
GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal (Rice)
77’ It’s another goalkeeping howler! Sanchez this time and he plays it straight to Rice, who controls and then cushions the ball into the empty net.
Hope for the Gunners!
Chelsea now the side holding on with a gripping final 10 minutes ahead.
A quiet game for Rice, but he never stopped trying to make things happen, the sign of a player with excellent character when both his side is not on top.
