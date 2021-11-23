Chelsea vs Juventus LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to seal a spot in the knockouts
Chelsea can secure their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League this evening as they welcome Juventus to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues require just one point to guarantee their spot in the last 16, with Group H leaders Juventus having already advanced, though Chelsea can steal top spot from the Italian side across the final two gameweeks of the group stage. In fact, Thomas Tuchel’s team – who are on nine points, three behind Juve – can actually progress to the round of 16 with a loss here, if Zenit St Petersburg fail to beat Malmo in this evening’s other Group H meeting.
Defending champions Chelsea will enter tonight’s game with confidence on their side, having remained atop the Premier League at the weekend by cruising past Leicester. That 3-0 away win came courtesy of goals from N’Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger and Christian Pulisic, all of whom stepped up in the absence of forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The latter returned from injury to sit on the bench on Saturday and may actually take to the pitch here, while Lukaku is back in training but expected to miss out again.
Follow live updates from Chelsea vs Juventus below, at the conclusion of Villarreal vs Manchester United.
Chelsea vs Juventus: Line-ups
Following the conclusion of Villarreal vs Man Utd we’ll be bringing you the action from Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Juventus. Here are the starting line-ups:
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic
Juventus XI: Szczesny, De Ligt, Morata, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, McKennie, Bonucci, Chiesa, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur
Villarreal 0 - 0 Man Utd
Mauricio Pochettino is in Manchester ahead of PSG’s Champions League match against Manchester City tomorrow night. He was asked about potentially taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and said:
Villarreal 0 - 0 Man Utd
Will we see Bruno Fernandes in the second half?
Villarreal 0 - 0 Man Utd
The commentators on BT Sport are making the point that the result is more important than the performance for Manchester United tonight and to a degree that’s true. Qualifying for the knockout stages is the main objective but to ensure it’s done tonight Manchester United need to win.
They’ve offered almost nothing going forward with just one shot on target and haven’t controlled the midfield at all. A bit pace and fluid movement in their transitions and they can win this game. Sancho is enjoying himself on the right wing but Donny van de Beek has been quiet.
Michael Carrick will take a 0-0 draw from here though.
Half-time: Villarreal 0 - 0 Man Utd
45+1 mins: It’s hasn’t been a brilliant performance from Manchester United who have been second best so far. Despite the clear instructions to be more defensively solid they’ve still given up the best chances of the match but Villarreal haven’t been able to convert and the game remains goalless at the break.
Villarreal 0 - 0 Man Utd
45 mins: One minute of additional time to play at the end of the first half. Gomez threads Danjuma into the left-side of the box after Wan-Bissaka is drawn out of position. He shoots but belts his effort high and wide.
Villarreal 0 - 0 Man Utd
42 mins: Sancho has seen a bit of joy when he’s tried to take on defenders over on Man Utd’s right wing but this time he attempts one too many stepovers and Moi Gomez takes the ball off him.
Villarreal beat a half-hearted press from Manchester United and Etienne Capoue knocks the ball out to Foyth on the right wing. He sends it inside and Van de Beek gets booked for a tackle on Estupinan.
The resultant free kick is taken by Dani Parejo who smokes his shot over the crossbar!
Villarreal 0 - 0 Man Utd
39 mins: Fred limps off the pitch but looks okay to continue. Villarreal work the ball up to Arnaut Danjuma over to the left of United’s box. He tries to bring a bouncing ball under control but gets hit with a heavy tackle from Lindelof. Both players stay down after the collision but they’re okay.
Villarreal 0 - 0 Man Utd
37 mins: A diagonal ball comes over to Ronaldo on the left side, his first touch knocks the ball into a more central area and Martial picks up the ball on the edge of the box. He gives it back to Ronaldo who carries it across the penalty area looking for space to shoot but decides to backheel it towards Van de Beek. The pass doesn’t reach him and Villarreal run the ball clear but Fred goes down off the ball after twisting his ankle.
Villarreal 0 - 0 Man Utd
34 mins: United sweep quickly up the pitch after Van de Beek lays the ball off to Sancho.
He drives inside and feeds the ball out to Martial on the left wing. Martial shimmies into the inside left channel and threads the ball into the box as Telles makes an underlapping run. Telles is checked on the edge of the box by Pino who gives away a free kick and picks up a yellow card.
Ronaldo takes the free kick and whacks his shot straight into the Villarreal wall.
