✕ Close Tuchel on Chelsea difficult Juventus challenge

Chelsea can secure their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League this evening as they welcome Juventus to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues require just one point to guarantee their spot in the last 16, with Group H leaders Juventus having already advanced, though Chelsea can steal top spot from the Italian side across the final two gameweeks of the group stage. In fact, Thomas Tuchel’s team – who are on nine points, three behind Juve – can actually progress to the round of 16 with a loss here, if Zenit St Petersburg fail to beat Malmo in this evening’s other Group H meeting.

Defending champions Chelsea will enter tonight’s game with confidence on their side, having remained atop the Premier League at the weekend by cruising past Leicester. That 3-0 away win came courtesy of goals from N’Golo Kante, Antonio Rudiger and Christian Pulisic, all of whom stepped up in the absence of forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The latter returned from injury to sit on the bench on Saturday and may actually take to the pitch here, while Lukaku is back in training but expected to miss out again.

Follow live updates from Chelsea vs Juventus below, at the conclusion of Villarreal vs Manchester United.