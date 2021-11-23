Chelsea can seal their spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League tonight as they host Juventus in the group stage.

Chelsea occupy second place in Group H on nine points, with leaders Juventus (12 points) having already booked their place in the last 16 – though Thomas Tuchel’s team still have a chance to usurp the Italian club at the top of the pool.

A draw this evening would be enough for Chelsea to progress, though the defending champions can also advance with a loss if Zenit St Petersburg fail to beat Malmo.

The Blues were 3-0 victors at Leicester on Saturday as they remained top of the Premier League, three points clear of Manchester City, so they will be high on confidence heading into this clash.

Here’s everything you need to know about this evening’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. The fixture will also stream live on the broadcaster’s app and website.

What is the team news?

Chelsea forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are closing in on returns from injury. The latter sat on the bench for the Blues’ victory over Leicester on Saturday, while Lukaku is back in training. Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic is out for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring issue.

Paulo Dybala may be fit enough to feature for Juventus, though Giorgio Chiellini is unlikely to be involved. Danilo and Aaron Ramsey will miss out here, while Federico Bernardeschi is also an injury concern for coach Max Allegri.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Silva; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Chiesa.

Odds

Chelsea: 13/19

Draw: 68/23

Juventus: 5/1

Prediction

Juventus are without a win in their last three games, while Chelsea have been in fine enough form to expect to come out on top here. Chelsea 1-0 Juventus.