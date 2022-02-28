Jamie Redknapp has called Thomas Tuchel’s decision to bring on Kepa Arrizabalaga as a substitute before the penalty shoot-out in the Carabao Cup final both “ridiculous” and a “rubbish idea”.

The Spanish goalkeeper was sent on before the end of extra-time, failing to save a any of Liverpool’s 11 penalties before missing the deciding spot kick as Chelsea fell agonisingly short at Wembley Stadium.

And Redknapp insists the move to take Edouard Mendy out of the game, after a number of superb saves in normal and extra-time, was wrong.

“I don’t like it, it is a rubbish idea,” Jamie Redknapp said on Sky Sports. “I think it is a case of being too clever for your own good. It just complicated it.

“How could anyone say they wouldn’t have won it if Mendy was in goal? It’s rubbish, it’s nonsense - he didn’t even get near to a penalty.

“Mendy’s one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and then you bring on Kepa instead, ridiculous.”

Jamie Carragher defended the decision though, adding that the tactic worked in the Uefa Super Cup victory over Villarreal.

“There is method in it,” said the former Liverpool defender. “We shouldn’t forget that this was the decision Thomas Tuchel made in the Super Cup when Kepa came on and Chelsea won.”

While Thomas Tuchel refused to pin any blame for the defeat on his goalkeeper.

“We feel bad for him, of course,” said the German. “It was a bit harsh that he was the guy to miss the one and only penalty but there is no blame.

“I take the decisions when I take the decisions and I can’t re-judge them when I know the outcome. We don’t know what would’ve happened if we left Mendy on the pitch.

“No blame on Kepa. Blame on me as I’m the guy who takes the decisions. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. This is life as a football coach.”