Delap not worried about 'No. 9 curse' at Chelsea - Maresca

Chelsea open their Club World Cup campaign with a meeting with LAFC in Atlanta.

With a trophy in tow after Conference League success capped a solid first season under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea will now hope to build and mount a more realistic title challenge in the Premier League next season. First, though, they will look to negotiate this competition, beginning with an encounter with an LAFC that will feature Olivier Giroud up front against his former club.

Flamengo and Esperance de Tunis are the other pair of teams in Group D, with the top two advancing to the knockout rounds. The expanded competition is being held at 12 venues across the United States, with 32 entrants ranging from some of Europe’s biggest clubs to semi-professional Auckland City.