Liveupdated1683745923

Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Kingsmeadow

Sports Staff
Wednesday 10 May 2023 18:00
A general view of the King Power Stadium
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683745839

Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

10 May 2023 20:10
1683745746

Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC

Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

10 May 2023 20:09
1683745667

Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC

Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10 May 2023 20:07
1683745518

Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC

Second Half begins Chelsea Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.

10 May 2023 20:05
1683744506

Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC

First Half ends, Chelsea Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.

10 May 2023 19:48
1683744463

Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC

Attempt missed. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

10 May 2023 19:47
1683744225

Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC

Goal! Chelsea Women 4, Leicester City Women 0. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jess Carter.

10 May 2023 19:43
1683743977

Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC

Attempt saved. Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josie Green.

10 May 2023 19:39
1683743890

Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC

Foul by Jess Carter (Chelsea Women).

10 May 2023 19:38
1683743801

Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC

Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

10 May 2023 19:36

