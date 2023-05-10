Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Kingsmeadow
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.
The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.
Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.
With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.
The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC
Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC
Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC
Second Half begins Chelsea Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.
Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC
First Half ends, Chelsea Women 4, Leicester City Women 0.
Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC
Attempt missed. Remy Siemsen (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC
Goal! Chelsea Women 4, Leicester City Women 0. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jess Carter.
Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC
Attempt saved. Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josie Green.
Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC
Foul by Jess Carter (Chelsea Women).
Chelsea vs Leicester City WFC
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies